Sara Ali Khan has always been one of the most talented young actresses out there but, it is her unique fashion sense that makes her all the more interesting. The diva always values her comfort and merges that with an effortlessly elegant style to create fashion statements. The down-to-earth diva has been seen wearing everything from comfortable silhouettes to prints, chikankari kurtas, oversized sweaters, basic suits, and of course, a lot of casual and classy athleisure wear.

However, the Murder Mubarak actress was recently snapped on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and she seemed to have brought out a new fact of her fashion fabulousness by wearing the most striking and spectacular gown. Well, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Sara Ali Khan’s look?

Sara Ali Khan was all glammed up in a beautiful gown

The Simmba actress was recently promoting her upcoming movie, Murder Mubarak, on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and she chose to go all out for the occasion. She opted for an acid lime gown that spelled all things glamorous. The floor-length gown with a structured and puffed style, off-the-shoulder neckline, and a stylish asymmetrical design on the edges hails from the beloved brand, Jesss.

The outfit also comes with a loaded price tag of approximately Rs. 37,289, and the striking color of the dress, associated with energy, also literally made the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress’ complexion glow.

Meanwhile, the thigh-high side slit and the ruched corset-like body-hugging silhouette of the gown helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable figure while adding a layer of sultriness to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble.

However, our favorite element from the diva’s outfit has got to be the graceful train-like attachment behind the gown. It trailed behind Sara as she walked ahead with grace, poise, and confidence. The train even added a touch of drama to the diva’s whole look, and we loved it.

How did Sara Ali Khan elevate this look?

Khan further decided to complete her outfit with silver sandals with layered straps; these perfectly matched her overall aesthetic. She also chose to keep the silver theme going with her accessory choices.

The diva went minimalistic for this one, keeping all the much-deserved attention on her acid lime gown. For this, she added statement diamanté-encrusted stud earrings with matching shimmery rings, and we adore them. Wise choices indeed!

The Coolie No. 1 actress further styled her hair up into a well-tied back-combed high bun with a slight puff. This takes us back to the 2013-2014 puff hair era of Bollywood, and we think the actress tried to revive that with her look. But that’s not all, this hairstyle also paired perfectly with the prom-ready aesthetic of the diva’s pretty gown.

On the other hand, she went with a subtle yet glamorous makeup look, well-defined eyes, mascara-laden lashes, pretty pink eyeshadow, a touch of blush and highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. These choices totally elevated her look!

So, what did you think of Sara Ali Khan’s gown? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

