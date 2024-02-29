Deepika Padukone, the fabulous actress who is all set to welcome her first baby with husband, Ranveer Singh, in September 2024, is always going above and beyond to lead the fashion game. Whether it’s the red carpet of an international event, a star-studded event, or a casual day around town, the diva aces any fashion statement. This is why we’re so excited to see what the actress does with her maternity fashion statements.

Fans were so excited to see a snapshot of the Fighter actress’ comfortably classy maternity style with her head-to-toe pristine white airport-ready look. Deepika Padukone twinned with her husband, Ranveer Singh, and we loved their looks. Why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at them?

Deepika Padukone exudes elegance in all-white airport look

DeepVeer stunned us with their sassy couple style as they walked hand-in-hand. The Jawan actress’ outfit featured an ankle-length white dress with a sophisticated and alluring circular neckline. The diva layered her comfortable long dress with an oversized white full-sleeved knit sweater. The sleeves were nicely rolled up for comfort. This thigh-length long sweater with buttons and a deep V-shaped neckline was a great choice.

She completed her outfit with white flat pumps with a pointed-toe style that spelled elegance. She also accessorized her outfit with minimalistic picks like black dark-tinted sunglasses, and a chic watch with matching bracelets. She also added a brown sling bag to her look. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh wore a white full-sleeved sweatshirt with matching straight-fit pants, a sporty cap, and matching sneakers. True to his style, he also added statement accessories to elevate his look. Don’t they look as adorable as ever?

Deepika Padukone’s makeup and hairstyle were also flawless

Meanwhile, DP tied her dark tresses up and styled them into a rather messy and well-tied high bun to make sure her gorgeous face was visible while adding a casual edge to her classy and comfortable airport statement. On the other hand, she chose to keep things simple with a bold no-makeup look with just a touch of lip gloss and blush. Her pregnancy glow made our hearts flutter.

So, what did you think of Deepika Padukone’s comfortable and classy maternity style? Share your thoughts in the comments section below, right away.

