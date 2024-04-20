Shehnaaz Gill looks unapologetically fierce in an all-black outfit ft latex jacket with trail

Shehnaaz Gill is an actress who rose to fame from Salman Khan’s show Big Boss 13. People love her bubbly personality, but nowadays, they are crazy about her fashion choices. Black dresses are those that look flattering on everyone, and they are the go-to choice for almost everyone.

Black dresses have the magical ability to flatter almost every body type and can be worn on any occasion, from casual outings to glamorous events. Shehnaaz’s choice of a black outfit further solidified this notion. Let’s break down her stunning all-black look.

Shehnaaz Gill’s all black look

The actress set the internet ablaze with her bewitching pictures in an all-black outfit. For the photoshoot, the Thank You For Coming actress picked up a black latex jacket from Helen Anthony with lapel collars and skipped the shirt beneath the jacket, opting for a daring look. But the standout feature of her outfit was the long trail attached to the jacket, featuring intricate beadwork that added a touch of glam and drama. The unique detail also added an element of surprise to her look.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Pairing the jacket with black briefs, she kept the focus on her statement piece while maintaining a cohesive and chic appearance. The bold and beautiful look of the actress was styled by Maneka Harisinghani.

Shehnaaz Gill’s accessories & glam

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress added the perfect finishing touches to her black outfit with an array of accessories from Roopa Vohra Fine Jewelry. Opting for a bold and chic look, she adorned her fingers with multiple finger rings that featured stones on them. Stacked bangles in shades of black adorned her wrist and created a statement that complemented her edgy outfit.

Advertisement

Enhancing her neckline, she added layered chains of varying lengths, adding style to her look. She also added black heels from Jimmy Choo that elevated her look and rounded off her look well.

The diva completed her look with a simple yet elegant makeup style and chose mauve lipstick to add a subtle pop of color to her lips. To enhance her features, she applied bronzer blended with highlighter and blush to her cheeks, giving a warm and healthy glow to her complexion. For her eyes, she opted for a nude eyeshadow, which added soft and subtle definition to her eyelids and arched brows, which groomed her appearance even more.

Shehnaaz Gill, with her latest look, has proved that she is not just a rising star in the entertainment industry but also a fashionista in the making.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill sets internet ablaze with her metallic leather jacket PICS; exudes boldness as she poses for camera