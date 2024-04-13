As much as fans love Shehnaaz Gill's acting performances, they also love the songs sung by her. The actress has proven her singing skills with several songs like Ghani Shani, Tu Yaheen Hai, and more. Yet again, Shehnaaz has dropped another song titled Dhup Lagdi which also features Sunny Singh. The video features heartwarming chemistry between them. Recently, she dropped a new reel on Instagram with Elvish Yadav to promote her song.

Shehnaaz Gill’s video with Elvish Yadav

After Shehnaaz Gill and Sunny Singh’s music video titled Dhup Lagdi was released, it became popular in no time. Since then, the Bigg Boss 13 fame has not left any opportunity to promote her track. This time, she collaborated with Elvish Yadav and posted a short video showcasing her warm onscreen chemistry with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

In the video, both Bigg Boss personalities are seen twinning in black. While Shehnaaz opted for a black kurti, Elvish wore a plain black kurta. They could not stop looking at each other in the video. Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav also held each other's hands adorably while they enjoy the romantic track.

Dropping the video, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, “मेरी तकमील में शामिल हैं कुछ तेरे हिस्से भी, हम अगर तुझसे न मिलते तो अधूरे रह जाते। (Some of your parts are also included in my progress, if I had not met you, we would have remained incomplete).”

Watch the video here:

Fans reaction to Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav's video

Reacting to the duo’s lovely reel with Dhup Lagdi playing in the background, fans showered love on them and expressed admiration for their chemistry. One of the fans wrote, “Kyaaaa baaaat hai Hero hai apna bhai (fire emoji).” Another netizen commented, “I could actually feel the chemistry bw them.” A comment read, “Awesome jodi rao sahab.

About Shehnaaz Gill’s singing venture

With Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shuklla, Shehnaaz Gill landed her debut in Bollywood as a playback singer. She lent her voice to the song Dil Kya Irada Tera in the film and was praised for her melodious voice. Just a few days after its release, Shehnaaz dropped her single, Dhup Lagdi.

Speaking of her television career, her stint on Bigg Boss 13 garnered her immense popularity and recognition. Her bubbly personality and unfiltered nature entertained fans during her stint in the show.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill requests paparazzi to let her go as they ask her to pose; says 'Guys, mujhe dhup lag rahi hai'