Festivals seem more festive when you celebrate them with your family, don't they? Well, it came true for Aly Goni as he celebrated this Eid with his family and long-term girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Engrossed in the warmth of his family, Aly shared a few pictures that captured moments of joy from the exuberant celebration.

Along with the pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor sent lovely wishes on the festival of Eid to everyone out there, captioning the pictures "Eid Mubarak." Fans even noticed Jasmin sharing the same wavelength with Aly's family, indicating healthy relations with them, as the pictures gave fans an interesting insight into their personal life.

Moreover, friends and fans couldn't stop themselves from sharing their love in the comment section. Sandiip Sikcand wrote, "The BEST eid pic ever," while Shireen Mirza asked Ali to wish her tomorrow, commenting, "Wholesome picture Eid Mubarak bro Tu kal wish kariyo mujhe (Wish me tomorrow)."

In the next comment, Rubina Dilaik extended her wishes for Eid, writing, "Eid Mubarak to the Big Beautiful Family," and the Bigg Boss 12 contestant wrote, "What a cute pic!!! Eid Mubarak." Meanwhile, other celebs including Shehnaz Gill, Arjit Taneja, Krishna Mukherjee, and many more sent their love to Aly Goni and Jasmin.

Fans left no stone unturned in expressing their love for Aly, Jasmin, and his family. One of them wrote, "Jasmine is family mai bht khush r achi lag rahi hai may you both always be happy Ameen (Jasmin is looking so happy to be in his family. May you two always be happy)." Another fan commented, "The ones who matter the most Family."

More about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are known for their love story in Bigg Boss 14, where Ali confessed his feelings for Jasmin for the first time during a task. Previously, they both were part of Rohit Shetty's adrenaline-boosting show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Aly is renowned for his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Shireen Mirza, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, and many more. Meanwhile, Jasmin is popularly known for her work in Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, and many other shows.

