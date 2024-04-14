Abhishek Kumar is riding high on success after his stint in Bigg Boss 17. His journey in the show was quite difficult as well as remarkable. He finished his journey as the second runner-up in the show. The Udaariyaan actor made many friends in his journey in Bigg Boss and has been collaborating with them for new projects. His chemistry with Khanzaadi in the show was quite appreciated and after making the fans wait for a long time, Abhishek and Khanzaadi finally worked together for a reel.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi collaborated on THIS project

Abhishek Kumar and Feroza Khan (Khanzaadi) surprised their fans who lovingly called them #AbhiZaadi with a romantic video as they collaborated to recreate Shehnaaz Gill's recent release Dhup Lagdi. Dressed in traditional attire, Khanzaadi mouthed lyrics of the show while Kumar entered the frame romancing her. Needless to say, the duo does have a crackling chemistry and it can be witnessed throughout the video.

Check out Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's reel here:

Fans react to Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's reel

It was certainly a most awaited collaboration and fans were eagerly waiting for their favourite AbhiZaadi to unite for a project. The reel left the fans happy. A user commented on the reel, "Finally first reel with lovely chemistry". Another fan posted, "This is called real chemistry!! Abhishek can’t stop blushing!!!

One of the fan wrote, "This was the most unexpected & most awaited video finally it's here the cutest abhizaadi is here yayyyyy"

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi in Bigg Boss 17 house

While in the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi were seen having a tiff, the fight soon transformed into a beautiful friendship. With their blossoming friendship, came the tag of them liking each other. They did confess liking each other, however, their bond was often called 'fake' on the show. Khanzaadi left the show sooner than expected.

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi after Bigg Boss 17

After Bigg Boss 17, there was a lot of conjecture surrounding Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's friendship going kaput. There were reports about them unfollowing each other on social media. However, the duo appeared together at Ankita Lokhande's movie premiere and gave each other a warm hug. They were even seen chatting privately at the event.

After Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek soon bagged a music video along with Mannara Chopra. The song was titled Saanware and it received a lot of love from the audiences. Kumar also collaborated with Ayesha Khan for a reel on the same song while he is all set to star opposite her in a new music video Khaali Botal. Abhishek and Ayesha are good friends and have been catching up often. There are rumours about them dating each other but they've denied the same several times.

Khanzaadi featured in a music video with her good friend Anurag Dobhal aka Rider UK07. The project was liked by many.

While #AbhiZaadi fans are elated with their reel on Dhup Lagdi, it will be exciting to see them together in a fresh project soon.

