Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui watched the Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. He caught the action between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with another famous personality- Shehnaaz Gill. Actress Avneet Kaur also joined them and Faruqui posted a selfie of the three from the stadium. Scroll below to check out their moments from yesterday’s match.

Munawar Faruqui posts photo with Shehnaaz Gill and Avneet Kaur

Munawar Faruqui spent Eid at the stadium watching Mumbai Indians clinch the winner’s title. Mumbai Indians won by 7 wickets in 15.3 overs. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss 17 winner posted a selfie with Shehnaaz Gill and Avneet Kaur with the caption, "3 different moods in 1 pic." Shehnaaz Gill also took to her Instagram to post a video where everyone is seen chanting, "Kohli". Munawar can also be seen in the clip.

Check out the posts of Munawar Faruqui below:

Shehnaaz Gill also uploaded glimpses of the audience's craze at the stadium. Another post of hers shows the players wrapping up the match. The last post on her handle shows her enjoying a fancy dessert.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill and Munawar Faruqui were spotted at Baba Siddique and Aly Goni's iftar party.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli was also at the stadium watching the match. While she was not spotted with Munawar or Shehnaaz, she was there with her friend, cheering for RCB. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tamboli posted videos from the match. She was also seen posing with the fans.

On the other hand, taking to his social media handle, Munawar announced his acting debut in a web series titled First Copy. He also unveiled the official teaser of the series. Talking about First Copy, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui said, “Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they’ll witness a new side of me. I’m eager to see everyone’s response to it.”

