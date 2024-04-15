Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui recently dropped a romantic music video with Shehnaaz Gill on the song Dhup Lagdi, originally sung by the latter herself. This collaboration was least expected by the fans, who have also reacted to the video and showered love.

Munawar Faruqui romantically grooves with Shehnaaz Gill

After Hina Khan, the Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was grooving to the beats of a romantic number with Shehnaaz Gill. On his Instagram, Munawar shared a joint post with Shehnaaz, showcasing their romantic performance. In the video, the duo was portraying the happy couple, taking a walk at the beach. Overall, the video radiated the love and serenity of the relationship.

Munawar shared the beautiful clip and captioned it with the lyrics of the song, “Teri bukkal ch chahidi ae shaa’n Ve mahiya mainu dhup lagdi (My love, your cheeks are so rosy Oh my beloved, I'm feeling sunburnt)”

Fans of Shehnaaz and Munawar couldn't control their emotions after watching the video, and showered love for this latest on-screen couple. Taking to the comments section of the post, one user wrote, "Munawar looks good with Hina & Shehnaaz collab we never Expected." Another user commented, "Was waiting for this Collab for so long."

For the unversed, the song is originally sung by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. In the original music video titled Dhup Lagdi, Shehnaaz stars alongside Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Sunny Singh. The song is composed by Aniket Shukla and Udaar.

More about Munawar Faruqui and Shehnaaz Gill

Munawar Faruqui lifted this year’s Bigg Boss 17’s winner trophy and ever since then, he has been making the headlines. Previously, he was seen starring alongside Hina Khan in a music video titled Halki Halki Si.

Speaking of Shehnaaz Gill, after she spread her charm in Bigg Boss 13, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was then seen in Thank You For Coming. She made her Bollywood debut as a singer in Arbaaz Khan’s movie Patna Shuklla. Also, the actress will be seen alongside Varun Sharma in Sab First Class.

