Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most stylish personalities in the industry. She never fails to set benchmarks with her wardrobe selections and impeccable fashion style. Whether it is captivating traditional looks or ruling the heart with a Western appearance, she can pull off anything effortlessly.

This time, Shehnaaz has set the internet ablaze with her metallic look.

Shehnaaz Gill's stunning leather jacket look

It goes without saying that Shehnaaz Gill is a heartthrob and often treats fans by dropping gorgeous photos of herself on her social media handle. Her recent fashion post left us completely stunned, setting the Internet on fire. In the pictures, the Bigg Boss 13 fame has ditched the idea of wearing a top and rather opted for a black leather jacket, exuding boss lady vibes.

This time, her bold photoshoot featured the actress wearing a revealing dress. The deep V-neck of the leather jacket adds sensuality to her overall look. Her outfit flaunted her long legs, which contributed to her confidence like nothing else. The embellished trail attached to her leather jacket turned out pretty.

Speaking of the accessories, Shehnaaz Gill opted for matching bracelets, rings, and cuffs. The way she styled her silver oxidized jewelry, the Thank You For Coming actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as ever. She completed her metallic look with a pair of black heels. In the caption of her photos, the Bigg Boss 13-fame wrote, “A moment of pure temptation." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Have a look at Shehnaaz Gill's photos here:

About Shehnaaz Gill

After doing Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill's popularity witnessed an extreme surge. She made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Later, she went on to do Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. In this movie, the actress shared screens with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Currently, Shehnaaz is the talk of the town owing to her new music video titled Dhup Lagdi. Apart from giving her vocals, she has been featured opposite Sunny Singh in the music video. Speaking of her singing career, Gill debuted as a playback singer with Patna Shuklla's Dil Kya Irada Tera.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 fame Vicky Jain reveals he never visits wife Ankita Lokhande on her sets due to THIS reason