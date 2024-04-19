Shehnaaz Gill maintains an active social media presence, and hence, her posts keep grabbing attention. This time, the Bigg Boss 13 fame shared her experience of watching Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. After Rajiv Adatia, Kritika Kamra, and Anjali Anand, Shehnaaz Gill showered praise on the biographical drama.

Released on OTT, the film is making headlines for its captivating aspects. Let us dive in to know what she thinks of it.

Shehnaaz Gill calls Amar Singh Chamkila movie a 'must watch'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shehnaaz Gill dropped her glowing words about the Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila. She lauded Diljit Dosanjh's and Parineeti Chopra's chemistry in the film. The Bigg Boss 13 fame also mentioned how she was transported to the era showcased in the film.

Her tweet read, "#Chamkila is a must watch! A very beautiful depiction of the life of #AmarSinghChamkila. @diljitdosanjh & @ParineetiChopra’s spectacular performance makes everything so believable. You are instantly transported to that era! Brilliant story telling by #ImtiazAli sir."

Have a look at her tweet:

For the uninitiated, the Amar Singh Chamkila movie, with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, was released on 12th April on Netflix. Depicting the real-life story of the singer Amar Singh Chamkila, the biographical drama movie is receiving immense love from the audience and celebrities who watched it. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill's recent work in the industry

A few days ago, Shehnaaz treated her fans with a melodious track, Dhup Lagdi, which she sang by herself. Featuring opposite Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, the music video was set against the backdrop of a village in Punjab. Before Dhup Lagdi, Gill grabbed attention for making her debut as a playback singer in the industry with Patna Shuklla's Dil Kya Irada Tera. The young actress did films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming.

Speaking of her television career, her popularity touched new heights with her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. During her time inside the controversial house, Shehnaaz Gill became a topic of discussion due to her closeness with Sidharth Shukla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Anjali Anand calls Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila 'magical'