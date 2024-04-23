Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill amps up the glam quotient in fiery green fur jacket; see PICS

With her latest social media post, Shehnaaz Gill has left us stunned with her impeccable fashion sense. She posted a few snapshots wearing a fur jacket channeling her inner Hollywood actress.

By Garima
Published on Apr 23, 2024  |  04:14 PM IST |  492
Shehnaaz Gill
Image: Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry, and she knows how to slay with her bold outfits. After capturing hearts with her bewitching pictures in an all-black outfit, the actress has left us stunned with her green fur coat look. In her recent photoshoot, the Punjabi heartthrob not only looked hot but also exuded confidence in her stylish ensemble.

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest stylish appearance is classy, vibrant, and elegant. Let us have a closer look at the talented diva’s outfit.

Shehnaaz Gill’s hot avatar

It looks like this Summer will be hotter as Shehnaaz Gill is ready to set the internet on fire with her unapologetically fierce look. In the latest clicks, the Bigg Boss 13 fame is seen flaunting her bold and fierce personality in a green-black striped fur jacket. 

The diva added a layer of allure by wearing a black top that featured a halter-neck-like design. Channeling her inner boss lady, Shehnaaz wore black stockings and pumps. The golden statement accessories enhanced her look. At the same time, Gill's kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes left us mesmerized.

Sharing the photos, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress mentioned, “Intensity is the game; allure is the name.”

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's look here:


About Shehnaaz Gill's work in the industry 

Shehnaaz Gill became a popular name with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Her unfiltered humor, bubbly personality, childish acts, and comedic gigs won the hearts of the audience. After the controversial reality show, Gill ventured into films. She made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Later, Shehnaaz featured in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. This chick-flick comedy film solidified her status as an actress in the industry. Meanwhile, she also started a new chapter in her life by landing her debut as a Hindi playback singer with Patna Shuklla. The young personality gave her voice to one of its songs, Dil Kya Irada Tera. 

Most recently, she made headlines by releasing her song Dhup Lagdi. The music video features Shehnaaz Gill opposite Sunny Singh.

Credits: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram
