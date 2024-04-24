Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Navi-Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. The couple hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony last night which was attended by the who's who of the industry. Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Paras Chhabra among others attended the function, however, the ardent fans of the show missed their favorite Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

As the videos of celebrities who were spotted at Arti Singh's sangeet started to hit social media, the ardent fans of Bigg Boss 13 felt nostalgic and missed late actor Sidharth Shukla and his BFF Shehnaaz Gill.

Fans miss SidNaaz at Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony

Arti Singh has been very vocal about wanting to get married throughout her journey in Bigg Boss 13 and seeing the actress finally take the plunge, got almost all the ardent fans of the reality show nostalgic. Singh shared a close bond with the late actor and winner of the season, Sidharth Shukla. She also had a camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill and people adored the trio. While most of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 had a rare reunion at the function, fans were reminded of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Take a look at a glimpse of Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony here:

Fans comment on missing SidNaaz

A fan wrote, "Why Shehnaz is not here?" while another fan wrote, "Biggboss 13 k sab log fir se ek sath dekhne ko milenge. Bas sidharth is duniya me nhi hai. Isliye wo nhi dikhega." Another user wrote: "Sidharth (Crying emoji)" while someone wrote, "Sidharth Shukla bhi hota".

Take a look at the fans' comments below:

Well, coming back to Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony, it was a grand affair. Apart from Bigg Boss 13's contestants, Singh's friends Ankita Lokhande and Sana Makbul were present at the event among others while Krushna Abhishek's friends Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sudesh Lahri also marked their attendance.

