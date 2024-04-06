Suhana Khan's black polka dot bodycon dress blends retro print with modern outfit; it's giving genZ fashion

Long before Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made waves with her acting debut, she has been hitting the headlines for her stellar fashion sense. If you have been following the GenZ star on Instagram, you know that bodycon dresses are her favourite, and she never misses an opportunity to wear this outfit.

Bodycon dresses have become Suhana’s signature style. Whether at parties, events, or just hanging out with friends, she has been seen multiple times flaunting her slender frame in the outfit. A recent picture of Suhana has surfaced on social media where she is seen donning a bodycon dress, yet again. But what distinguished Suhana Khan’s new look was the polka dot print on it which gave a retro touch to her outfit.

Suhana’s stunning polka dot dress

Polka dots are associated with vintage fashion, but nowadays, they have become very trendy because they look cute and give outfits a playful feel. The print looks delightful on bodycon dresses and Suhana Khan is proving how true this stands. She picked a sleeveless black bodycon number with a square neckline that looked fabulous on her svelte frame and her entire black dress was covered in small white polka dots.

Suhana’s glam and accessories

As Suhana stepped out of her vanity van, she was wearing sliders paired with her dress and skipped any accessories. Sometimes, skipping accessories is a good idea because it allows your dress to take center stage. Suhana opted for dewy makeup for her glam look. She had blushed cheeks, a hint of shimmer on her eyes, glossy lips, highlighted cheeks, and her hair was styled in beach waves, left open.

Suhana’s floral bodycon dress

A few days ago, Archies actress had also posted a picture in a floral bodycon dress, and she looked very beautiful. It was a blush pink dress with delicate ruffles on the neckline and sleeves. The dress had red and purple floral prints on it, and Suhana looked more beautiful than any garden of flowers. She sealed off her glam look with plenty of highlighter, nude eyeshadow and glossy lips. She left her hair open and straight.

Suhana Khan’s fashion sense receives a lot of attention on social media, and she often shares glimpses of her fashion there too. Suhana has a treasure trove of bodycon dresses, and she has proven many times that bodycon dresses are here to stay. We can only imagine mastering bodycon dresses like Suhana.

