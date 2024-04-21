PIC: Ananya Panday cheers for Shah Rukh Khan’s team KKR in match against RCB at work; ‘The commitment is real’

The country is currently immersed in cricket fever as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is underway. And Bollywood celebrities have been no exception with many of them gracing the matches with their presence.

Ananya Panday was seen supporting Shah Rukh Khan’s team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, from the stands a while back with SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan. Now, Ananya has offered a peek into her ‘commitment’ as she watched KKR’s match against RCB today at work.

Ananya Panday showcases her ‘commitment’ in supporting KKR even at work

Today, on April 21st, as the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru kick started at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, Ananya Panday took to social media to showcase her support for Shah Rukh Khan’s team.

On her Instagram Stories, Ananya shared a glimpse of herself sitting in what looked like her vanity van. Ananya dressed in a white top and her hair tied in a ponytail posed for a mirror selfie with a smile. A phone playing the KKR vs RCB match was placed in front of her as Ananya kept her fingers crossed.

She also used the KKR anthem Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo in her story. Ananya captioned the post, “The commitment is real.. even at work @kkriders,” along with a a crying face and red heart emoji.

Have a look at Ananya’s story!

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan, and actress Ananya Panday at the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 14. They cheered passionately from the stands and saw KKR securing a victory by 8 wickets.

Ananya Panday’s work front

Ananya Panday was last seen in the coming-of-age drama film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in 2023. She is now gearing up for her cyber thriller movie with Vikramaditya Motwane. Ananya’s debut web series will also stream on Amazon Prime Video soon.

The official description of Ananya’s character in Call Me Bae states, “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

