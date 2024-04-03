Suhana Khan is one of the most beloved Gen-Z fashion icons in Bollywood. The young diva queen knows exactly how to express herself with fierce and statement-worthy fashion statements. Keeping up with this reputation, Suhana recently wore a flowery dress that spelled all things fiery and fabulous.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a detailed glance at Suhana Khan’s floral-inspired fabulous outfit to better understand The Archies actress’ incomparable style quotient?

Suhana Khan looked beyond-pretty in a floral-printed ensemble:

Shah Rukh Khan’s pretty daughter dares to be herself instead of chasing fads and trends, and that is precisely what sets her apart. She recently wore a floral-inspired midi dress from Goulash called ‘The Dahlia Dress’. This white beauty came with an affordable price tag of Rs. 2,464. We love the diva’s beautiful dress.

The calf-length midi dress has a deep and plunging halter and sweetheart neckline with a ruffled and feminine design around the neckline. This sassy ensemble also had a strappy and tied-up corset-like style at the back that hugged the diva’s enviable curves at all the right places, accentuating them to sheer perfection.

The asymmetrical style of the dress with the ruffled edges was just hotter than ever. The young talent’s dress also had a unique slanting style. It was laden with a delicate flower-inspired print in the hues of pink, purple, and green all over it.

This incredible summer-ready ensemble is perfect for every modern fashionista. With this piece, the beautiful diva proved that one can never go wrong with flowery ensembles. We are obsessed with the form-fitting spring-inspired outfit.

Suhana Khan's flawless accessories, makeup look, and hairstyle:

Suhana’s sartorial brilliance extended beyond the dress itself. She paired her white midi dress with matching strappy sandals—a choice that not only gave the outfit a comfortable twist but also enhanced the overall aesthetic appeal.

Her minimalist approach to accessories with simple gold earrings and a matching ring was just delightful. It perfectly elevated her outfit without stealing focus from it. Meanwhile, Khan let her dark tresses cascade freely, styled into a sleek and straight look that framed her face with an effortless allure.

Further, even her subtle and natural-looking makeup was a work of art. With a dewy base, well-shaped eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes, her pretty eyes looked great. She also added subtly blushed cheeks, a touch of highlighter, and the pièce de résistance, the prettiest glossy pink lips.

So, what did you think of Suhana Khan’s flowery fashion statement? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

