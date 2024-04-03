Ranveer Singh is a fashion icon for the masses. His unique outfits stand as proof that even men's fashion has come a long way. His fashion-forward choices with dramatic accessories and flashy designs really work for him. Keeping up with this reputation, the actor was spotted and snapped at the Mumbai airport earlier this morning. He made a classy airport-style statement, and we loved the result.

So, why don't we dive right into the Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahaani actor's latest airport-ready all-black ensemble to get a better understanding of Ranveer Singh's style, sass, and pure allure?

Ranveer Singh’s classy airport ensemble:

The Don 3 actor always looks the best in dark colors and dramatic silhouettes. Along with his impressive talent, his unique fashion choices are a major reason why modern fashionistas love the actor. He recently made quite a splash at the Mumbai airport in a gasp-worthy head-to-toe black ensemble.

The Padmaavat actor's confidence and charm perfectly complemented this stylish and bold ensemble. The outfit consisted of a sleek black t-shirt with a chic high neckline, paired with trendy ankle-length denim jeans that had a slightly wide-legged silhouette. The combination was absolutely stunning and provided genuine comfort, making it an ideal choice for those who love to travel in style.

The Bajirao Mastani actor effortlessly showed us how to rock power dressing with this all-black ensemble. The oversized black overcoat with OG shoulder pads added a dramatic touch to the outfit. This timeless long coat featured a collared neckline, crisp lapels, buttons on the chest, and convenient pockets on both sides, making it perfect for travel.

The 38-year-old actor completed his airport look with contrasting closed beige suede shoes which gave his all-black outfit a pop of neutral color. Frankly, we just love that Ranveer takes risks with his looks, and these French-inspired fashionable choices stand by as proof of the same. To say that we’re obsessed would be an understatement.

Ranveer Kapoor’s flawless accessory choices:

Ranveer decided to go for a graceful airport look, keeping it minimalistic with stylish accessories. He opted for a pair of trendy tinted sunglasses with a sleek black frame, along with a fashionable beret hat that exuded glamour and elegance. To add a touch of mystery, he also wore a matching black mask, leaving his fans wondering if he was hiding his look for Don 3. What do you think?

But that's not all; he also added a black Louis Vuitton Mini sling bag, which comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2,47,000. This iconic LV design incorporated exciting details like a removable leather tag and dual reinforcement strap with the brand's signature shoulder strap. It's quite clear that this piece is ideal for all the modern men out there.

So, what did you think of Ranveer Singh's latest ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

