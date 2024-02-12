Tamannaah Bhatia wears kurta set at the airport and effortlessly styles it with a luxurious bag

Kurta sets are the ultimate combination of comfort and style for any occasion. And when paired with a dupatta, it brings a touch of tradition to the entire outfit. Bollywood celebrities have absolutely aced this look from every perspective.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted at the airport, showcasing her love for kurta sets. So without further delay, let's dig in and check out more details about the Bholaa Shankar actress' outfit and accessories.

What type of kurta set did Tamannaah Bhatia opt for her airport look?

Did you know that many divas are loving the beautiful silk from Madhya Pradesh? Can you guess which one? It's the gorgeous Chanderi silk fabric that shines and looks amazing. Tamannaah Bhatia arrived at the Mumbai airport this morning, and she was proudly showing off her love for traditional outfits.

She embodied the pristine white Chanderi silk kurta set. The kurta exuded easy breezy elegance with its comfy bell sleeves. The mandarin collared kurta had exquisite hand-embroidered detailing with golden threadwork that added an extra dash of beauty.

The empire-line kurta also had a scallop-edged hem and was paired with golden-striped straight pants. She also draped her dupatta in a simple style. This wonderful crisp white kurta set was from Label Earthen and comes with a price tag of Rs. 41,900.

Advertisement

How did Tamannaah Bhatia accessorize her comfy kurta set look?

Tamannaah Bhatia elevated her easy breezy look with luxurious touches. So let's delve into the details of her accessories, starting with her choice of bag. The actress opted for the luxe blue handbag which featured a white strap with the brand's name visible on it, i.e. Chloe.

Next, Tamannaah Bhatia chose a metallic golden pair of block heels by Aprajita Toor. She emanated easy elegance with her choice of accessories for her Chanderi kurta set look.

All about Tamannaah Bhatia's hairstyle and makeup at the airport

Finally, let's talk about her makeup. The actress went for a laid-back and effortless beauty look. Her skin had a flawless and radiant finish thanks to the luminous foundation. She opted for a lovely pink lipstick and added a touch of gloss to complete the look.

Tamannaah nailed her hairstyle by elegantly styling her hair into bouncy loose curls with a side part, giving her overall look a touch of enchanting glamour. Whether she's rocking a co-ord set or a kurta set, Tamannaah Bhatia always slays her airport fashion game.

So, how do you find this look? If you loved this look as much as we did, do let us know by dropping a heart in the comments section below and follow Pinkvilla for more such fashion updates.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora wears ONLY white over sized shirt with knee-high boots, flaunts her go-to party look