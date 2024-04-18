Tamannaah Bhatia slays in casual black maxi dress and it’s perfect for morning coffee dates

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her glamorous on-screen persona, but off-screen, she stays in the spotlight for her casual looks. From chic street style to laid-back elegance, Tamannaah's casual outfits are as attention-grabbing as her glamorous ensembles.

Tamannaah has been seen many times in relaxed yet trendy attire. She knows how to balance comfort and style effortlessly. Whether she is running errands or catching up with friends over coffee or even when she has salon appointments, the actress always gives a fresh look with her casual outfits. The Bahubali actress caught everyone's attention recently when she stepped out in a stunning black maxi dress. Let’s break down her look.

Tamannaah’s casual yet stylish look

The actress looked elegant and chic as she was spotted in the city wearing a black maxi dress. Her dress features narrow double shoulder straps, which means there are two thin straps on each shoulder holding the dress up giving the dress a delicate touch. Complementing the straps was a V-shaped neckline, accentuating the actress’ neckline and adding a hint of appeal.

Below the bust, a narrow elastic band cinched the dress gently, creating a subtle waistline and elevating the silhouette of the dress. Above the hem, gathered seams added texture and a hint of whimsicality to the dress. The ankle hem of the dress gave it a much-needed flair and relaxed look.

Tamannaah’s accessories and glam

However, it wasn’t just the dress that caught our attention, it was also Tamannaah’s carefully selected accessories that added flair to her look. Firstly, the Bhola Shankar actress picked a yellow Balenciaga mini hourglass bag. It served as a pop of color against her black dress. On her feet, the actress chose a pair of chic Chloe sliders which gave her outfit a more relaxed look. She also sported a pair of narrow sunglasses to enhance her look. Last but not least, completing Tamannaah's ensemble was a cup of Starbucks coffee held in her hand.

The actress had no makeup on her skin because she knows she looks as beautiful without makeup as she does with it. Her fair skin was glowing, and she wore light pink lipstick. The gorgeous beauty had her hair parted to one side and they looked freshly blow-dried. She looked absolutely fresh and fine. Whether she’s gracing a red carpet or stepping out for a casual outing, Tamannaah never fails to make a fashion statement leaving everyone impressed.

