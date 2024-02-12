Malaika Arora wears ONLY white over sized shirt with knee-high boots, flaunts her go-to party look

Attention to minute details opens the gate to aesthetically appealing statements, just like our Bollywood divas never fail to deliver with their casual looks. However, the word "casual" doesn't necessarily mean going really casual; they totally know how to own the look with their finishing touches and achieve head-to-toe perfectionism.

The Happy New Year actress is one of the divas who was casually spotted out and about in town, serving us with some seriously fashion-forward looks. So why waste any further time? Let's dig deeper into the aesthetics served by Malaika Arora to achieve this absolutely mess-free look.

How Malaika Arora served us with another statement making look

This diva knows how to ditch boring silhouettes every time, and she never hesitates to try something new, be it casual or formal. She aesthetically merges two different elements, and her latest look is proof of the same. Malaika Arora wore an oversized shirt in a basic white hue. The shirt, crafted from cotton fabric, was from Balenciaga.

The shirt exuded seriously cool and classy vibes with its enormous collar and sleeves. And this is the second time Malaika Arora has ditched pants for going pantless. She is the true fashion queen when it comes to following trends or initiating them.

How Malaika Arora elevated her look with her choice of accessories

Malaika's choice of accessories was another thing that contributed to her OH-SO-FAB look. She opted for a black theme for her accessories. She started with her textured black handbag, which featured golden-toned straps. Then she went effortlessly classy with her thigh-high boots, adding an extra dash of sass to her whole look.

This way, she finished off her accessory game, choosing to go naked by not wearing anything on her hands, ears, and neck, yet still managing to pull off the look with flair.

More about Malaika Arora's hairstyle and makeup

Lastly, talking about her makeup, Malaika Arora went for a more natural glam. She opted for a smooth and glowy makeup base. Then, the actress heavily blushed her cheeks with pink blush, adding a splash of color. She also applied pink eyeshadow and finished off her makeup look with glossy pink lipstick. As for her hairstyle, this diva simply opted for her regular low bun hairdo with a messy finish to add a casual touch.

Malaika Arora literally nailed it with this look; it was a hit and the ultimate casual style serve. So did you like this look? If yes, do let us know in the comments section below and follow Pinkvilla for more such updates.

