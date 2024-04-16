When Tamannaah Bhatia was rejected from a dance reality show

Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after leading actresses in Indian films, spanning across languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Although, not many are aware that Tamannaah was once rejected by the reality show Boogie Woogie.

During an event for Amazon Prime Video, the actress was seen sharing the stage for her next web series called Daring Partners with actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who also features in the show. On stage, she recalled being rejected for the dance reality show. Tamannaah said, “I was once rejected from Boogie Woogie, and since then it has been a journey to share the same stage with Jaaved sir, it all has come full circle.”

For those who are unaware, Boogie Woogie is an Indian dance reality show that aired on television from 1996 to 2014. The show was judged by Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jaffery, and Ravi Behl.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s next web series with Jaaved Jaaferi

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to appear in her next web series for Amazon Prime Video. The show called Daring Partners features the actress in the lead role alongside Diana Penty. It tells the tale of two best friends who decide to venture into the world of alcohol, making it a challenge for the two women who are entering a male-dominant industry.

The show is expected to question the notion of gender norms prevailing in certain industries and how can they succeed in their ambition. It also features Jaaved Jaaferi in a prominent role. Daring Partners was announced in the same panel of Amazon where other shows like Citadel: Honey Bunny, Call Me Bae, and much more were also announced.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s lineups

Besides the upcoming web series, Tamannaah Bhatia is also set to appear in the horror-comedy film Aranmanai 4. The film directed by Sundar C also features himself in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, KS Ravikumar, and many more.

The film marks the fourth installment in the Aranmanai film series with the music being composed by Hiphop Tamizha. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 26, 2024. Moreover, the actress is also set to play key roles in films like Vedaa, Stree 2, and Odela 2.

