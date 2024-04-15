Aranmanai 4 Song Achacho: Tamannaah-Raashii Khanna set internet on fire with killer moves in foot-tapping number

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming horror comedy Aranmanai has already become a sensational topic before its release. In a recent update, on the special occasion of Tamil New Year, makers of Aranmanai 4 have unveiled the most awaited track from the horror flick titled Achacho featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in their groovy avatar.

The foot-tapping track has been penned by Vignesh Srikanth, composed by talented Hiphop Tamizha, and sung by young and dynamic Kharesma Ravichandran. The video features a vibrant theme that is set around a jungle. Later, the song starts while capturing Tamannaah and Raashii in their sizzling avatar as they start foot-tapping with each other.

Watch Achacho song from Aranmanai 4

Tamannaah looks stunning in a yellow and silver combination outfit, while Raashii captivates in an orange shimmer dress and a black ensemble. Various glimpses of the film are also seen throughout the music video, with both characters fighting a demon and some other scenes added from the film. The song has received a positive response from netizens on social media and now fans are eagerly waiting to see both the stars again on the big screens.

The horror film is said to be a sequel to Aranmanai 3, which was released in 2021 and starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in important roles. Aranmanai 4 also has Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in key parts.

Khushbu Sundar, a well-known actor and politician, produced the film under the banner Avni Cinemax. The horror comedy, dubbed Baak in Telugu, will be released in theaters on April 26, 2024.

Watch Aranmanai 4 official trailer

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming films

Tamannaah is now prepping for her mysterious thriller Odela-2, a sequel to the 2022 release Odela Railway Station. Ashok Teja directed the film, produced by Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in partnership. The thriller also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in supporting roles.

Raashii Khanna's upcoming films

Raashii Khanna last appeared in Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, was released theatrically on March 15, 2024. She will soon be seen in her other Hindi project titled The Sabarmati Report, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra. The Ranjan Chandel-directed film will open in theaters on May 3, 2024.

