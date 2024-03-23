Tamannaah Bhatia’s cut-out black dress is giving revenge dress vibes, and we love it

Tamannaah Bhatia is an actress who has a massive pan-India presence as she has worked both in Bollywood and Tollywood. But as famous as she is for her acting skills; she is equally renowned for her sartorial fashion sense. She has always been a trailblazer in the world of fashion. Whether it’s Indian attire or Western, she carries every outfit with great grace.

Tamannaah often shares pictures from her fashion shoot on Instagram, giving her fans a peek into her busy life. Once again, she had everyone’s jaws on the floor by sharing new photos from the shoot, and the outfit she was wearing was no less than dramatic.

Tamannaah Bhatia soaring temperatures with cut-outs

The photo Tamannaah shared features her in a black cut-out dress and cut-out dresses have become an ultimate showstopper in fashion. Her stunning dress is from the shelves of designer Nicholas The Label. Her dress is one-shouldered and features a rib-knit. There were asymmetrical cut-outs on the front and sleeves of the dress, along with metal chain details adding a touch of bling. Additionally, there is a cut-out at the waist, fastened with a metal ring and thigh-high slit that enhances the overall look of the dress. The dress accentuated her frame exquisitely.

She paired her dress with gold earrings as accessories, and that was enough to elevate the dress and add a touch of glamour. To glam up, she went with nude make-up. With contoured cheeks blended with blush, she went for a glossy nude-toned lip and full brows, giving her a radiant glow. Her hair definitely set beach hair goals and the dress did the rest of the job.

Tamannaah Bhatia, an ardent admirer of cut-outs

It’s not the first time Tamannaah has enchanted everyone in a cut-out dress; she has previously worn one at an Elle event. Tamannaah picked a blue dress from the brand Gnama. Her asymmetrical dress came with a daringly bold neckline and flouncy shoulders which were framed by the neckline. The cut-outs on the side of her dress clearly grabbed all the attention. She accessorized her outfit with large golden earrings having a hint of blue which matched her dress. Tamannaah contrasted her dress with mauve heels. Her signature make-up included sleek eyeliner, nude lip color, mascara-laden lashes, and a neat bun with face-framing strands.

For the Netflix event for her film Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah picked a lime cutout dress from the brand Cult Gaia. Her dress had thick straps, belted waistline and a cut-out at the waist connecting the skirt, adding an extra oomph factor. Tamannaah amped up her look with gold earrings and stacked bracelets. She stayed true to her minimal make-up look, featuring nude lips and sleek eyeliner. Golden heels and blow-dried hair rounded off her look.

