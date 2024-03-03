Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple; gives a glimpse of her journey

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for her breakthrough performances along with her exceptional talent recently went on a spiritual journey to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

She visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek the blessings during her visit. The actor later took to her social media account and shared a wonderful set of pictures from her recent outing.

A glimpse into Tamannaah's Kashi Vishwanath visit

The Kaavalaa sensation took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her spiritual trip. Sharing the photos, the Lust Stories 2 actor wrote, “Har har Mahadev”. In the first picture, Tamannaah was seen in the interiors of the temple while in the second picture, she was seeking blessings by touching the Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva. For her outing, Tamannaah chose a green chikankari suit filled with floral design which maintained her elegance along with charm.

Tamannaah also shared a picture featuring artistic pictures on the walls of the temple showing Lord Mahadeva along with Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman. Tamannaah is currently shooting in Varanasi for her upcoming Telugu film titled Odela-2.

Tamannaah’s recent spiritual outings

Recently, Tamannaah undertook a spiritual journey to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, accompanied by her family. Sharing the serene moments on Instagram, she posted images of herself lighting a diya and posing with her family in the sacred surroundings, expressing the profoundness of the experience.

On January 22, 2024, Tamannaah shared a video of the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's grand temple, expressing the blessings and once-in-lifetime moments witnessed. She wrote, ''A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings… a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime. Ram Ji ghar aaye hai. Jai Shree Ram.”

Tamannaah on the work front

The actress is currently shooting for the supernatural thriller Odela-2 in the divine city of Kashi. The film is helmed by director Ashok Teja, while it has been bankrolled under Sampath Nandi and D. Madhu in a joint venture. Tamannaah and last seen in Netflix India’s anthology series Lust Stories 2 which was helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. She also appeared in Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar and Thalaivar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer.

