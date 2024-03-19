Vedaa Teaser OUT: Sharvari turns boxer; John Abraham-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer promises to be high on action

After his stellar appearance in Pathaan, fans have been eagerly waiting for his next, highly-anticipated Vedaa. The film directed by Nikkhil Advani also stars Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia in important roles. The mere announcement and several updates relating to the project have been turning heads in the past. Now, adding to the anticipation, the makers have recently dropped the teaser that introduces the audiences to the world of this action-thriller.

Sharvari and John Abraham starrer Vedaa's Teaser out

On March 19, a while back, the creators of Vedaa dropped the teaser of the film that promises hard-core action on the way. A 1:30 min clip unravels the story of a girl named Vedaa played by Sharvari, who plays a boxer in the film. John Abraham, on the other hand, looks formidable as he yet again champions ace jaw-dropping action sequences shown in the teaser. Furthermore, the movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia along with powerhouses of talents including Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi that promise the tale to be even more gripping.

The cinematic experience shows Abhishek as an enigmatic antagonist as he locks horns with John, leaving audiences on the edge of their seat.

Making an official announcement on social media, Sharvari mentioned her introductory dialogue from the teaser as she wrote, “Maro naam Vedaa…Ye waqt anyaay sehneka nahin, uske khilaaf ladne ka hai! Kya aap taiyyar hain?” Needless to say, the caption also hints at the team surely having something really interesting in the wraps for the audience.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to Vedaa

It is worth mentioning that Sharvari coming out of her comfort zone has taken up the challenging role. Impressed by the teaser, fans also went on to heap praises on the teaser. A fan extended wishes by stating, “Ohhhh man! This is tooo good! Congratulations” while another fan wrote, “Damnnn! This looks insane” and a third fan remarked, “The Sharvari show.”

Advertisement

About Vedaa

As suggested by the makers, Vedaa is a story of bravery, of the power of one. It is the story of an uprising, of challenging a Draconian system. Written by Aseem Arora, the film is presented by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

The eagerly-anticipated film is set to release in cinemas on July 12, 2024. Vedaa is backed by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.