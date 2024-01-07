Alia Bhatt flaunts impeccable cuts in blue midi dress at Ranbir Kapoor's Animal success bash

The success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was celebrated last night in Mumbai. Many celebrated filmmakers and actors graced the party and they all left us hooked with their style statements. It was nothing less than a glamorous soiree, believe me. Alia Bhatt too attended the party with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

As we all know, Alia Bhatt has a fashion sense that is very youthful, fun, and sophisticated- her last night's party look is a perfect example of it. She is definitely a style icon for many young women today. And, for the party, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress stepped in an expensive Rasario blue midi dress.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress wore a worth USD 1820 blue outfit which converts to Rs 1,51,408, and it perfectly accentuated her curves. The deep-v neckline boasted a perfect fit as she flaunted those impeccable cuts and fits while posing for the paps. The straight hemline silhouette swiftly adds a bold edge.

Alia Bhatt in blue Rasario outfit

Be it during her pregnancy or post it, Alia Bhatt has always aced the fashion game with several head-turning moments. She has been experimenting with an array of colors and trends like never before.

Further, adding a playful approach to her party look that is refreshing, to say the least, Alia Bhatt paired it with black heels covered with diamonds.

Alia Bhatt hair and makeup

Makeup by Puneet B Saini, Alia kept it subtle and refreshing- I'm totally in awe of the look. Letting her natural glow do its thing, she kept her make-up minimal with a soft peach blush touch and mascara-laden eyes. She tied her hair in a low ponytail with a few strands out around the face- it is not only cute but also a low-maintenance ponytail hairstyle that is perfect for club night outs to formal occasions.

For accessories, Bhatt decided to go with a fail-safe option which is her favorite heart-shaped diamond earring from a personal closet and lots of finger rings.

Please share your opinion on Alia Bhatt's blue midi-dress look from Animal Success Party and rate it on a scale of 1 to 10. Let us know in the comments section below.

