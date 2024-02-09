Pregnant Yami Gautam serves maternity fashion goals in maxi dress and longline blazer, a must-try for formal settings

The Bollywood divas usually ace modern silhouettes, effortlessly owning the look. Recently, the amazing Yami Gautam was spotted at the press event for her upcoming film Article 370, showcasing her modern sense of fashion. She looked ethereal in a maxi dress paired with a blazer.

Fashion folks, want to know more details about her latest outfit? Dive in deeper to check out URI actress' smart move of combining two different pieces, resulting in the prettiest look that had us blushing.

What Yami Gautam wore at the press event for her upcoming movie

Yami Gautam served the best of the best starting with a pristine white maxi dress. The maxi dress had a V-neckline followed by a flouncy hemline, resulting in a flowy silhouette. Continuing further, the actress added a punch of sophistication by wearing the beige-hued longline blazer.

The longline blazer featured full sleeves, shoulder pads, pockets, and a peak lapel collar. She wonderfully combined two different pieces and created a statement-making look.

Here's more about how she accessorized her look

This actress usually wears traditional outfits and accessories. But with this look, she opted for a cute pair of dangle earrings. Furthermore, she added nude strappy block heels with a white sole. This way, her accessories looked minimal and wonderfully complemented her modern look, showcasing how less jewelry can also contribute to the whole fashion-forward ensemble.

About Yami Gautam's hair and makeup

The pretty face of Yami Gautam looks good with her natural makeup base. For this look, she opted for a radiant and glowy makeup base. The actress added a stroke of eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes for a sense of drama, while she finished off with a choice of brown-hued lipstick.

Talking about her hairstyle, the actress went above and beyond by elevating her look to new heights with her voluminous wavy hairstyle, styled with a side parting. She exuded ethereal elegance.

At this event, Yami Gautam also revealed her baby bump, confirming that she is expecting her first child with her husband and director, Aditya Dhar. Yami and Aditya had previously collaborated on the movie URI: The Surgical Strike.

The stunning diva showcased her fashion finesse even in formal attire, a departure from her usual traditional clothing. With this look, she completely captivated us with her elegance and beauty.

So, what do you think of Yami Gautam's latest look? If you liked it, rate it on a scale of 1 to 10 and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

