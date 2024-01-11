Who wore what at the Merry Christmas screening; from Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday

The tinsel town recently witnessed a grand screening of the Merry Christmas movie. Directed by Shriram Raghvan, this thrilling romantic drama stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The event was a glitzy affair, with numerous A-listers strutting their stuff on the red carpet. From Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday and more, we've got all the details on their fabulous looks!

Katrina Kaif stunned in a black midi dress

Katrina Kaif, the movie's shining star, was seen wearing a midi dress with a bow-topped bodice. The dress had alluring cut-outs and a sweetheart neckline, adding to its sensual appeal. With lace detailing and side slits, the outfit exuded pure glamour and effortless elegance. It was priced at Rs. 50,999, showcasing its worth.

Ananya Panday’s white Anarkali kurta set

Ananya Panday is breaking stereotypes! It's not just mini-dresses that she can rock. The Gen-Z diva recently stunned everyone by donning a gorgeous pristine white anarkali kurta set. This ensemble showcased her ability to pull off any look artfully. The kurta featured beautiful mirrorwork embellishments, a sweetheart neckline, and elegant half sleeves. Ananya added a touch of finesse to her desi fashion by draping a sheer dupatta over her shoulder. She truly knows how to make a style statement!

Aditi Rao Hydari in blue jumpsuit

Aditi Rao Hydari graced the red carpet in a navy blue jumpsuit. Her modern jumpsuit was strapless and she chose to accessorize her outfit with white sneakers which perfectly matched with white stripe at the neckline.

Khushi Kapoor’s blush-pink ensemble

Khushi Kapoor is the rising star of Gen-Z, who rocked a stunning blush pink outfit. She looked amazing in a V-neck top with a stylish flap collar and cute half-sleeves. On the bottom, she slayed in matching pink wide-legged pants. To complete her look, she accessorized with a fabulous pink Prada shoulder bag.

Sharvari Wagh in pink checkered ensemble

Sharvari Wagh marked her presence at the event in a sleeveless crop top with a checkered pattern and a stylish notched lapel collar. To complete her look, she opted for a high-waisted skirt that was super short, giving off major Barbiecore vibes. Adding a touch of glamour, she finished off her outfit with dark pink ankle strap high heels.

Mrunal Thakur’s black ensemble

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, nailed a sophisticated black attire. She went for a basic sleeveless halter neck top. Additionally, she opted for high-waisted cargo pants featuring spacious pockets. To complete her glamorous look, she chose simple dewy makeup with contouring.

Shanaya Kapoor in black crop top with matching trousers

Shanaya Kapoor wore a stunning black bralette with a deep scoop neckline and paired it with the high-waisted black trousers. Then she just accessorized her look with strappy black heels. Moving on to her makeup, she chose a pretty blush pink look with heavily blushed cheeks.

Who was the best-dressed diva at the Merry Christmas screening in your opinion? Tell us in the comments section below.

