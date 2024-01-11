Katrina Kaif continues her love affair with midi dresses, THIS time in a pretty bow-topped bodice fit

Katrina Kaif never fails to wow when it comes to red carpet glam. She recently attended the screening of her film Merry Christmas in town, and as consistently she wowed us with her immaculate taste in style. Katrina, who is known for her fondness of midi length dresses, wore a midi length attire for the event.

The Tiger 3 actress easily pulled off this gorgeous outfit with her easy comfort. We'll learn a bit more about her newest style move once you scroll down and read on. Prepare to be captivated by Katrina Kaif's amazing dress picks.

Katrina Kaif in bow-topped bodice midi dress

Katrina Kaif grabbed eyeballs in a gorgeous black ensemble at the Merry Christmas movie screening, proving yet another time that black never goes out of style. I'm wearing a sculpted midi length dress.

The bow-topped bodice dress had a conventional sweetheart neckline and half sleeves, but the sensuous cut-out at the empire line truly made it shine out. The dress had exquisite lace details connected at the side, which was matched with a little side split that gave a dash of attractiveness.

This black beauty is designed by Self Portrait and costs Rs. 50,999. The Phone Bhoot fame's flawless style choices once again demonstrated why she is a real fashion star.

Katrina Kaif’s accessory styling

The Tiger Zinda Hai star picked the appropriate accessories to accent her attire, adding an additional layer of shine to her already wonderful look. She accessorized her ears with stunning gold toned drop earrings with interlocking circles of varying sizes that offered a touch of elegance.

The Dhoom 3 star accessorized her look with an extraordinarily huge gold toned finger ring. She finished the ensemble with black ankle strap heels with a pointed toe box, which added both flair and refinement to her entire image.

Katrina Kaif’s makeup and hairstyle

The Baar Baar Dekho actress’ makeup was focused on generating a brilliant and radiant base that gave her skin a perfect finish. Her cheekbones were wonderfully contoured and softly flushed, giving her face a genuine glow.

The Zero fame chose a striking and intriguing style for her eyes. Coats of mascara were applied to her lashes, making them appear lush and fascinating. She also clad in smeared strokes of eyeliner and kohl on her eyelids, giving them a smokiness.

The Sooryavanshi diva picked a gorgeous light pink lipstick shade for her lips, accentuating her inherent attractiveness with a little burst of hue. The Bharat star finished her appearance by styling her hair into loose waves with a center split, oozing easy grace.

The Jagga Jasoos actress showed off her passion for midi dresses during promotions of her film Merry Christmas, and she continued to wear them for the film's screening too. She wowed once more with her choice of a midi dress, reinforcing her continuous love affair with this length.

The Fitoor fame looked gorgeous in her outfit, which included a bow-topped neckline that provided an aura of glam. Her form was well enhanced and her superb sense of fashion was complemented by the outfit. So what did you think about this look? Please let us know in the comments section below.

