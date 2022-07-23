Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Exciting offers on women’s grooming devices that you shouldn’t miss out on

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the ongoing digital mega sale event that’s valid till tomorrow midnight where you can grab anything from Amazon at slashed prices. We have curated the 6 best products for women to add to your grooming vanity box. Grooming products for women include every item which is required in the day-to-day schedule. Give yourself a little touch-up with these products and bring out your inner glow.

Here are 6 women’s grooming devices from Prime Day sale:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best women’s grooming devices at a price drop.

1. Gillette Venus Snap Hair Remover

Designed for women, Gillette Venus Snap glides smoothly along your curves, leaving you with smooth skin that glows naturally! Much like your compact, Snap comes in a cute pink case with three refills that can last up to 6 months. Snap removes dead skin cells as it exfoliates your skin, while the moisturising avocado oil and body butter keep skin soft and smooth.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 679

Buy Now

2. Braun Face Mini Hair Remover

Remove facial hair on areas like the upper lips, chin and cheeks with ease. This facial hair remover’s rotary design contours to your skin, making it quick and effective on even the toughest angles.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 1499

Buy Now

3. Philips Touch-Up

This is the ideal tool if plucking and uprooting hair from your face is not exactly your cup of tea. This battery-powered trimmer has a fine tip and efficient blades to ensure precision when grooming your eyebrows and facial hair at home with ease.

Price: Rs 1595

Deal: Rs 1170

Buy Now

4. Figment Stainless Steel Professional Manicure Kit Set

Do you want to own a travel manicure set which doesn’t occupy space when you travel or at home? This is it! It is designed in a portable size, so it is very convenient to carry, and can fit into almost any handbag great for travel or at home.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 549

Buy Now

5. Panasonic Cordless Trimmer

Panasonic’s nose-ear trimmer features everything you need to get rid of those pesky nostril hairs from peeking out. It effortlessly trims your nose and facial hair, just the way you like. It helps you stay perfectly groomed inside out. The lightweight yet powerful rotary cutting system allows hair to enter the trimmer tip from the top and also from the sides.

Price: Rs 1095

Deal: Rs 825

Buy Now

6. Compact epilator

An efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root for smooth skin for up to 4 weeks. This unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hair features profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling and washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

Price: Rs 4995

Deal: Rs 3496

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the best time of the year to go on a shopping spree! This two-day monstrous sale event offer deals, discounts and special offers on a range of products to Prime members. Starting July 23 for the next 48 hours, the Amazon Prime Day sale will have discounts going up to 80 percent. So do not miss out on them!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles: