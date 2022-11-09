Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 Review: Abhishek Bachchan impresses but the show doesn’t, Naveen Kasturia shines

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Naveen Kasturia

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 2 / 5

Plot

Taking the story forward from director Mayank Sharma’s previous season, Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan) continues to struggle with his dual identity in Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2. Just when the doctors at the medical facility are encouraged by Avinash’s positive recovery, J (Abhishek Bachchan) resurfaces again to finish what he didn’t earlier, and to eliminate the rest of the Ravan heads. However, this time he isn’t alone and is accompanied by Victor (Naveen Kasturia), who helps Avinash complete his unfinished business. This resurrection doesn’t only impact Avinash’s family, but also turns Kabir Sawant’s (Amit Sadh) life upside down. What happens next is for you to watch in the show.

What’s Hot?

Besides the performances, the most appealing part about Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 are the action sequences choreographed by Aejaz Gulab. They are all uniquely stylized making most of the locations they are set in, and are widely different from each other. DOP (Director of Photography) S. Bharathwa’s lens manages to bring alive the world of Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 on screen, and stays true to the look and feel of a crime thriller genre. This is aptly supported by production designer Rajiv M Panjabi’s vision and design, which helps to elevate the overall experience of watching the show. Hair and make-up designing by Dhananjay Prajapati is on point, and especially has hit the bullseye with Abhishek’s intense look as J.

What’s Not?

Besides a few twists that manage to surprise you, the overall narrative fails to engage and enthral. The story takes time to pick up speed and maintains that for the first few episodes, while none of the dialogues make an impact. Director Mayank Sharma along with fellow writers Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande could have spent some more time sharpening the screenplay inorder to make it more gripping. The end was expected too. While music is an important element in the process of filmmaking, for crime-dramas particularly it is extremely crucial to add that required thrill in the narrative. Composer Karan Kulkarni’s music fails to do that for Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2.

Performances

While the story doesn’t manage to impress, the performances do. Abhishek Bachchan gives an honest performance, and excels especially when he plays J on the screen. Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher remain consistently good as they were in the previous season, however the star of this season is Naveen Kasturia. He shines every time he appears on screen, and seems in total control of his act and action as an artist. A must mention for Mukesh Chhabra for this perfect casting.

Final Verdict

Overall, Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 had potential and shines in bits, but suffers because of an almost expected, uninspiring narrative.