Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Last day to steal the best gas stoves & whip scrumptious meals with ease

FOMO alert! Amazon Great Freedom Festival will soon wave goodbye to you. And to make sure you make the most out of the last-minute deals, we are here to resolve every confusion of yours. Wish to modernise your kitchen? There you go! We have narrowed down the list of the best gas stoves so that you don’t miss any massive deal. Of course, you cannot whip scrumptious meals without a traditional gas stove. So head to Amazon and pick the best of all!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale on gas stoves

Scroll down and shop for the best gas stove for your kitchen.

1. Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

This Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove is that gas stove that defines simplicity and makes life simpler in the kitchen. With two burners, this gas stove is just perfect to manage two meals at a time. Managing three or five things at a time might be stressful, hence two is the most preferred gas burner choice of thousands of men and women. Grab this gas stove and whip delicious meals with ease.

Price: Rs. 4995

Deal: Rs. 1899

Buy Now

2. Thermador Toughened ISI Certified 3 Brass Burner Glass Gas Stove

What a massive discount on this gas stove! Steal it RIGHT NOW! This gas stove with three burners and a toughened glass top is designed to accommodate big utensils easily. The highly efficient brass burners along with a shatterproof black design glass top make it a kitchen essential.

Price: Rs. 9000

Deal: Rs. 1699

Buy Now

3. Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove

This Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove has a spill-proof design. This stove with three burners will allow you to invest yourself emotionally in a hassle-free cooking experience. Keep your kitchen cleaners and make your life simpler with this Prestige gas stove. What’s more? The black glass resists scratches and withstands everyday wear and tear.

Price: Rs. 7950

Deal: Rs. 3849

Buy Now

4. Lifelong LLGS099 Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove

If you are an old soul and love everything authentic in your kitchen, then this Lifelong LLGS099 Stainless Steel 2 Burner Gas Stove should be your preferred choice. It has an ergonomic and spill-proof design that is compact. The two 2 burners come with smoothly operated knobs and anti-slip legs.

Price: Rs. 3000

Deal: Rs. 1279

Buy Now

5. Pigeon by Stovekraft Blaze Gas Stove

This Pigeon by Stovekraft Blaze Gas Stove comes with High Powered 4 Brass Burner and glass cooktop. This gas stove is a one-piece that will amp up your kitchen decor within seconds. The stainless steel body compliments the glass top and helps you to cook effortlessly in the kitchen.

Price: Rs. 6250

Deal: Rs. 3999

Buy Now

6. Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove

This Whirlpool Hob 4 Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove is an elite gas stove that will take your kitchen decor up a level. The intellicook brass burner hobs offer high-efficiency flame levels best suited for Indian cooking needs. Take due advantage of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale and steal this gas stove at a slashed price.

Price: Rs. 25,190

Deal: Rs. 12,989

Buy Now

Amazon Great Freedom Festival is one of the best festivals of 2022 till now! It has not only helped you in bringing home your favourite skincare, makeup and everyday essentials but also allowed you to update every nook and corner of the house. So are you excited to cook scrumptious meals for your loved ones on these gas stoves? Do let us know in the comments section how much to owe to Amazon Freedom Sale.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles: