Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Last day to buy home audio systems at exciting prices

Today is the last day to steal the blockbuster deals on everything you love. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is still showering thousands of deals and discounts across all categories. Are you a melomaniac and not able to take the advantage of this Freedom Sale? No worries! Buckle up without more delay. If you love to create a musical atmosphere or groove on the beats of music, then today is the day to buy the best-selling home audio systems at exciting prices. Right from speakers, woofers, and home theatres to sound bar sticks you will be able to add them to your cart at slashed prices.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale on home audio systems

If you are a true melomaniac then shop your favourite audio systems RIGHT NOW.

1. GOVO GOSURROUND 2.1 Channel with HDMI, Optical & LED Display Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

This wireless Bluetooth soundbar is the most preferred choice for those who are abnormally fond of music. The enthralling sound of the system will hook you and leave you not until you fault your moves. This 620 100 Watt sound system will help you experience ethereal sound quality just the way you love.

Price: Rs. 16,999

Deal: Rs. 5,999

2. Akai Home Audio HA-SS65 Multimedia Speaker

This Akai Home Audio HA-SS65 Multimedia Speaker is a home theatre tower that will make the atmosphere enthralling within seconds. The two towers are also convertible to sounbars. In addition to the tower speakers, there are also sub-woofers to enhance the sound quality to the fullest.

Price: Rs. 7990

Deal: Rs. 4739

3. Obage HT-144 100W 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System

This home theatre speaker system will transform your home’s boring atmosphere into a musical one. This unit is considered the best sound signature and the most preferred choice of music lovers whose hearts crave high-quality sound output. Enjoy pure music listening and movie watching time with this speaker available at a slashed price only on Amazon Freedom Sale.

Price: Rs. 10,000

Deal: Rs. 6499

4. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 56 W Bluetooth Home Theatre

This home theatre is a multimedia speaker system that can be used with computers, gaming consoles, television, smartphones and other music players. What’s interesting? This home theatre speaker also comes with remote control. So just relax on your bed or couch and shuffle your playlist without taking any effort.

Price: Rs. 7490

Deal: Rs. 5499

5. Blaupunkt SP202 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker

This multimedia speaker is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting-edge audio technology. The speaker is small and can easily be placed on any corner table. It is convenient and doesn't hurt the ears despite you sitting right next to it. So let Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 make things simpler for you and your pocket.

Price: Rs. 4499

Deal: Rs. 1999

6. Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar

This soundbar is one of the best soundbars that you can never ignore. The superior sound quality, compatibility with TVs and smart appearance makes it worth the penny. A three-channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer work together to deliver big, full-frequency sound. What else do you need to enjoy a club-like experience at home?

Price: Rs. 34,990

Deal: Rs. 24,990

7. Akai HA-TS50 50W Bluetooth Tower Speaker

This Akai HA-TS50 50W Bluetooth Tower Speaker is a single-stand tower speaker. It comes with an in-built mic jack to make you the star of the party. This speaker available at a discounted price offers bold ultrasonic sound just the way you like.

Price: Rs. 7,990

Deal: Rs. 3,990

You will be forever grateful to Amazon Great Freedom Festival this year as the jaw-dropping prices on your favourite home audio system have made your day. Groove on the tones and musical beats without bothering about anything else. These speakers and woofers compatible with Bluetooth will make your home no less than a club.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

