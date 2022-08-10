Thoughtful Rakhi gifts to pick from Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is probably the best time to vouch for the most thoughtful Rakhi gifts for your siblings. This year pamper them a little more with their favourite products and celebrate your special and unbreakable bond with thoughtful and primarily useful gifts. From skincare, and makeup to backpacks you can pick them all without any second thoughts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale on Rakhi gifts

Shop until you drop! This Raksha Bandhan is the most memorable day of the festive season because you are soon going to pamper your sibling with the most thoughtful gifts that we have curated below.

1. Kimirica Nature's Element Luxury Bath and Body Care Rakhi Gift Box

This Kimirica Nature's Element Luxury Bath and Body Care Rakhi Gift Box is not just a mere Rakhi gift set. It is a box filled with a dollop of love and affection that can be passed on to your body. Relish in this box that contains shampoo, conditioner, bathing bar and hand cleansing gel. This box is perfect for every occasion and useful to the maximum.

Price: Rs. 1550

Deal: Rs. 930

2. Amag blip Midtown Mattness Liquid Lipstick

If your sister is a true fashionista then this Amag blip Midtown Mattness Liquid Lipstick is something that she will definitely love. For every beauty enthusiast, no makeup is ever complete without the best lipstick on. This Raksha Bandhan surprises your sister by gifting this Razzmic Berry shade liquid lipstick and get ready for some hugs and kisses in return.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 498

3. mCaffeine Coffee Mood Gift Set

Are your siblings addicted to coffee and everything caffeinated? If yes, here is what you need to gift your brothers and sisters this Raksha Bandhan! mCaffeine Coffee Mood Gift Set crafted for both men and women goes one step ahead and resolves your gifting confusions in a jiffy. This hamper includes body scrub, face wash, mask and scrub. To sum up, it has everything that your sibling will love to indulge in.

Price: Rs. 2020

Deal: Rs. 1599

4. BlushBee Beauty Organic Rakhi Gift

This BlushBee Beauty Organic Rakhi Gift is a special Rakhi gift combo for your makeup enthusiast sisters. This combo pack contains kajal, blush, liquid lipstick and a complimentary nail polish remover. And all of these products are crafted from plant-powered ingredients that cause no harm.

Price: Rs. 2495

Deal: Rs. 1375

5. CRAZY OWL Aqua Musk, Jasmine and Vanilla Body Spray Combo Pack

This CRAZY OWL Aqua Musk, Jasmine and Vanilla Body Spray Combo Pack have a long-lasting and glamorous fragrance. The body spray combines light and floral notes of lemons with deeper notes of vanilla against a backdrop of musk to boost allurement. These body sprays are enriched with essential oils that your siblings will surely love.

Price: Rs. 1197

Deal: Rs. 749

6. Maisha Olive Green Laptop Bag

This laptop bag from Maisha is the perfect gift for your brother and sister who is a workaholic and always on the go. This laptop bag is stylish and comes with fully adjustable straps. This bag also converts to a backpack for better convenience. What’s better than gifting this to your siblings who are often glued to their laptops?

Price: Rs. 2199

So how are you planning to surprise your siblings? Do let us know which thoughtful and useful gift are you planning to surprise your brother or sister with! Amazon deals and discounts have definitely made it simpler for you to choose the best of all without worrying about your budget.

