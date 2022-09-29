EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan BELIEVES that OTT 'takes off pressure' from movies of success and failure

Varun Dhawan is one of the smartest actors in the showbiz, who knows the commercial aspects of filmmaking, and most importantly the commerce of it. The actor's impeccable success ratio is a testimony of how often he has been able to win the audiences over, with his movies. In a fireside chat with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan and the director and head of the SVOD division of Amazon, Sushant Sreeram, discussed about the dynamics of OTT, how one gauges the success and failure of a content released on the platform and more.

Varun Dhawan and Sushant Sreeram were asked about how one gauges the success of a show or a film that directly releases on the digital medium. Varun felt that it was a legit question since everyone invested in the movie, directly or indirectly, wish to know how their film has performed. Sushant answered saying, "We really don't need to stackrank great stories. All good stories will find their audience and appeal. In key moments, very rarely, we have something to say about numbers etc, but for the most part, if the story is good, it will find its audience. In India, we have the hot trending section, which is a curated list of what's trending in the country, so that will give you an indication. And also, art of stories is way beyond the numbers of it." Varun said, "What I find really beautiful about this system is that, before all these numbers and rankngs started, this and that, art is subjective. Eventually, the profit or loss that happens, happens to the studio, the producer or the company that is investing in it. It doesn't really hurt anyone else. But the fans and all are emotionally linked to this journey, and that's why they want to know. It is nice that there is a platform that is taking off this pressure. Otherwise, everyone who is going to make something, is only going to think that they need to make something so that it runs and pleases everyone. You will never be able to do out of the box things or create something new. Therefore I feel, it is such a good thing and takes us back to the basics." Sushant took it away from there. He said that the digital medium gives them an opportunity to say all kind of stories. One doesn't have to feel the pressure of sitting somewhere on a rank chart. All kind of stories are welcomed on their platform. He also said that he wanted Amazon to become the home of talented story tellers and also wished for a level playing field for everyone. Varun lastly said that a small film with a conservative release can also create an impact when released on a platform like Prime Videos, and people all over the world can watch and support.