From Panchayat 2 to Gullak 3: Best Hindi web series to watch in 2022

The OTT platform gave its audience space to access content from all over the world. With the competition brimming at its best, Hindi web series writers, directors, actors, and producers only want to put their best foot forward to win over their audience (who have become picky and harsh critiques). While many Hindi series did not deliver what they promised, other Indian web series made their mark and got immense love from people all around.

Now that we are seven months into 2022, if you are looking to up your entertainment quota, are bored of watching English web series, or keep asking yourself which Hindi web series should I watch - you are at the right place!

In this article, we will reveal the best Hindi web series 2022, the latest Indian web series released, the upcoming web series to add to your watch list, Hindi web series on Netflix, Hindi web series on YouTube, Hindi web series on Hotstar, Hindi web series on Zee 5, Hindi web series on Voot, Hindi web series on SonyLiv - basically all the Indian web series to watch on any OTT platform. All you MUST do is keep an eye on this very page for the top Hindi web series 2022 list!

Best Hindi web series of 2021

To start with, we are listing the Indian web series that won the hearts of their audience in 2021. In case, you haven’t watched them, start now!

1. Aspirants, TVF

IMDb = 9.7/10

Watch on YouTube

Aspirants' series centers around the story of the journey of three UPSC aspirants. The series showcases their friendship, and things get affected as they move towards becoming successful.

2. Tabbar

IMDb = 8.3/10

Watch on SonyLiv

The series revolves around the journey of a retired police officer who leaves no stone unturned to protect his family from the consequences of a tragedy. Starring Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Pavan Malhotra, & Kanwaljit Singh, the series is a must-watch for all entertainment lovers.

3. Matsya Kaand

IMDb = 9.5/10

Watch on MX Player

This Indian web series revolves around the story of Matsya Thada, who is a renowned con artist. He conducts mischief with his intelligence, aptitude, and charm instead of using his brawn. Starring Ravi Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Afroz, Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Madhurr Mittal, and Naved Aslam.

4. Grahan

IMDb = 8.6/10

Watch on Disney+Hotstar

This web series follows the controversial topic of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Starring Zoya Hussain, Anshuman Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Pawan Malhotra.

5. The Family Man 2

IMDb = 8.8/10

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Srikant deals with an enemy in Rajji. This second season focuses on Chennai, where a new threat is boiling. Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpai played their roles true to the T and became the talk of the town!

6. Jeet ki Zid

IMDb = 8.3/10

Watch on Zee 5

Vishal Mangalorkar directed this seven-part mini web series that follows the life of Major Deependra Singh Sengar, a retired Indian Army special forces officer.

7. Maharani

IMDb = 7.5/10

Watch on SonyLiv

A housewife's life takes a u-turn when her husband and the CM of Bihar announce the name of his successor. Amidst the excitement of his party members, he makes Rani his successor. Surprised? Everyone else was too. Watch it now to find out if Rani succeeded as his successor.

Which Hindi web series should I watch: Best of 2022

This Hindi web series 2022 list has everything that you are looking for. From hot Indian web series to romantic web series in Hindi - these latest web series will undoubtedly keep you hooked!

1. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

IMDb = 6.7/10

Watch on Hotstar

Set in the crime-laden streets of Mumbai. The series follows the journey of an excellent super-cop, Rudra Veer Singh, who goes through the maze of psychopathic minds. This dramatic Hindi web series is officially a remake of Luther, an English web series.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna, and Atul Kulkarni in prominent leading roles.

2. Rocket Boys

IMDb = 8.9/10

Watch on SonyLiv

This SonyLiv series revolves around the story of two extraordinary men, Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai and Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, who created history while building a brilliant future for India. This web series proves that neither is science boring nor does it have to be only serious. The storyline is dramatic, stays authentic to its timeline, and is true to the culture of Sarabhai and Bhabha.

Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, and Regina Cassandra in prominent leading roles.

3. Panchayat 2

IMDb = 8.9/10

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

A drama comedy web series that revolves around the journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate. Unable to find better jobs, he goes to a remote village in Uttar Pradesh to join as Secretary of a Panchayat office. From there started a hilarious journey. Panchayat 2 stayed to its simplicity and rootedness while serving another compelling storyline. This season was yet another confirmation of how an uncomplicated yet powerful script with good performers can take a web series to new heights.

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Raghubir Yadav in prominent leading roles.

4. Mai

IMDb = 7.2/10

Watch on Netflix

A grieving mother sets on a cruel journey to discover the criminals who killed her daughter mercilessly. This Indian web series shows how a mother transforms from a meek female to a ruthless revengeful person to get justice.

Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent leading roles.

5. Gullak 3

IMDb = 9.1/10

Watch on SonyLiv

Set in picturesque by-lanes in the heart of India, Gullak is a compilation of relatable yet disarming tales of the Mishra family. What makes Gullak 3 engaging is the fact that it hosts multiple super relatable characters. This web series tells the tale of middle-class dreams that will leave you both laughing and teary-eyed. This heart-warming series is praised for its script, written by Durgesh Singh, and its top-notch performance.

Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta in prominent leading roles.

6. Human

IMDb = 8.0/10

Watch on Hotstar

This latest Hindi web series is an emotional drama. It centers around a noble professional but brings out an ugly truth of the world of medical scams and human drug testing.

Starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, and Vishal Jethwa in prominent leading roles.

7. Modern Love Mumbai

IMDb = 8.0/10

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

This Indian web series explores six exclusive yet universal stories of human connection and love in their most diverse and unique forms. The storyline features an honest portrayal of self-love, romance, platonic relationship, parental relations, sexual stories, familial relations, and marital relationships.

Starring Narendra Khatri, Anurag Kashyap, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent leading roles.

8. Home Shanti

IMDb = 8.2/10

Watch on Hotstar

The storyline revolves around an emotional middle-class family who wants to build a house - a house that is a true representation of them. However, there are ups and downs, and all the problems come as the plot develops.

Starring Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Chakori Dwivedi in prominent leading roles.

9. Pet Puraan

IMDb = 8.2/10

Watch on SonyLiv

Atul and Aditi are happily married. But this Hindi web series story does not end here. As per the Indian families, their family is incomplete as they do not have a child. Will they be able to find their happy ever after ending? Watch this funny web series and find out what happens.

Starring Lalit Prabhakar, Sai Tamhankar, and Pournima Manohar in prominent leading roles.

10. The Fame Game

IMDb = 6.9/10

Watch on Netflix

Madhuri Dixit, India's most famous actress, goes missing, leading to chaos, suspicions, and drama. The fanatic search for her takes a dig at her flawless and pretentious life and family. Painful truths are revealed. Find out what happened to her in this shocking Hindi web series.

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul, and Sanjay Kapoor in prominent leading roles.

11. Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

IMDb = 8.6/10

Watch on Zee 5

Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd. is a Hindi web series revolving around Suman, who is consistently struggling to set up her achaar business. With a good heart and pure intention, all she wants is her entrepreneurial journey to kickstart so that she can get her kids back from Dilip, her ex-husband.

Starring Anjana Sukhani, Amruta Subhash, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi in prominent leading roles.

12. Ghar Waapsi

IMDb = 9.0/10

Watch on Disney+Hotstar

Shekhar is out of work and moves back to his hometown to stay with his family. Watch this rollercoaster web series of how Shekhar's life changes forever as he finds a road to self-discovery and self-love.

Starring Anushka Kaushik, Saad Bilgrami, and Vishal Vashishtha in prominent leading roles.

13. Jholachhap

IMDb = 9.1/10

Watch on Voot

This Hindi web series revolves around the story of a newly posted doctor in rural villages. The storyline highlights her challenges, especially from the fraudsters planning to throw her out of the village - by hook or by crook - all evil means.

Starring Mehak Manwani, Chittaranjan Tripathy, and Mushtaq Khan in prominent leading roles.

14. Bed Stories

IMDb = 8.6/10

Watch on Disney+Hotstar

Over the years, a single hotel room kept witnessing several contrasting stories - ranging from happy or pleasant ones to horrific or sad ones. Now, for a change, things take a u-turn, and the worn-out bed starts narrating those witnessed tales - as seen from his point of view - interwoven with emotions.

Starring Rajendra Gupta, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Taneea Rajawat in prominent leading roles.

Upcoming Hindi web series list 2022

1.Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti Story

29 July 2022

Watch on Zee 5

According to the official synopsis, it stars Haroon Shah Ali Baig, who is a Robin Hood-like gangster-turned-politician. The series follows his journey from a small village in Bihar to becoming one of its most prominent leaders.

2. Crash Course

5 August 2022

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Featuring Annu Kapoor, Hridhu Haroon, Mohit Solanki, Anushka Kaushik

This drama series revolves around two leading coaching institutes that compete to get more students to join them. The series also shows the struggle and peer pressure to ace the exams.

3. Indian Matchmaking Season 2

10 August 2022

Watch on Netflix

Featuring Sima Taparia

Indian Matchmaking is a controversial series revolving around Sima Taparia, who is a Mumbai-based matchmaker. She travels around the world for the sole purpose of helping people find their soulmates using timeless (or regressive) ways like kundalis. She is fondly known as Sima Aunty. The show has a mix of love-hate popularity.

4. Delhi Crime Season 2

26 August 2022

Watch on Netflix

Featuring Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain

The trailer opens with Vartika Chaturvedi discussing how a massive part of Delhi's population lives in slums and helps people with luxurious houses. A voice then informs that there has been another murder. There are also glimpses of Vartika's juniors and coworkers who were in season one.

5. The Family Man Season 3

(expected) November 2022

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

The third season of this dramatic Hindi web series will (reportedly) highlight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It will also focus on the relations with China and the northeastern side as per the insider rumors. Manoj Bajpayee has already claimed that the plot of the third season is already written. Let's hope we get to see him in action before the year ends!

Get ready to binge-watch these top web series of 2022 - alone or with family - and have a gala time in the comfort of your homes!

Which is your all-time favorite Hindi web series? Tell us in the comment section below which upcoming web series are you excited about?