Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor; 6 Celeb-inspired iconic eye makeup ideas for the wedding season

From barely there eye makeup with high-drama eyes that make heads turn, we’ve carefully curated the best makeup moments by your favorite celebrities to help you out with your eye-conic makeup looks this wedding season. Whether it is Sonam Kapoor serving lessons with her experimental looks or, Deepika Padukone giving bold smokey eyes a go – this bookmark-worthy list is all you need for the wedding season. Scroll on for a celebrity-approved list of eye makeup ideas for a universally flattering eye makeup look.

When Kriti Sanon stepped out in an edgy Laith Maalouf animal print dress with striking blue eye makeup, she certainly proved she is the undisputed queen of blue. Her mind-blowing full-sleeved mini dress featured a body-hugging fit, edgy animal print in black, and ruffled tiered detail. The Bhediya actress completed her look with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe heels and minimal sparkly earrings and rings. If you want to add a dramatic element to the look go for a cobalt blue eye pencil and tight-line your waterline. The actress went for a neutral eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, and a matte face. Make sure you tie your hair into a neat ponytail to let your eyes pop out. Kriti’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has always managed to make jaws drop with her fashion picks, but even her makeup looks are worth taking inspiration from. We were truly stunned when Sonam pulled off a pink eyeliner look. If you want to pull off a colorful eyeliner to make your makeup stand out, all you need is pink eyeliner and orange eye shadow, and matching pink lipstick. Sonam proves just a stroke of pink can elevate your simple make-up look. To complete the look go for neutral glittery eye shadow and black mascara. Take lessons from Sonam and pick the right contouring tools and bronzer for a well-contoured face and glossy pink lips. Pair the pink with pearls to add to the aesthetic. Sonam’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked like a queen in a regal gold outfit by none other than Manish Malhotra. The actress’ OTT lehenga featured a heavily embroidered skirt and matching blouse along with a royal floor-sweeping cape. The luxurious lehenga featured an all-over white floral embroidery and gold-embellishment on nude-colored fabric. The stunning outfit was paired with a statement-making makeup look. For the eyes, Deepika ditched the precise cat-eye and went with a softer smudged look. To create the statement-making look you’ll need a black kohl liner to create purposefully blurred lines for a blurred-out cat-eye effect. Use a brush or Q-tip to smudge the wing and do not forget to line the under eyes for a smoldering look. Complete the strong neatly contoured makeup face with neutral glossy lips. Deepika’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor pulled off a mermaid-style lehenga set by Manish Malhotra. The glamorous glittery ethnic fit featured an exquisite cut-out blouse, a heavy green/peacock-colored mermaid-like lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. Jahnvi decided to go with a glam face to keep up with her blingy aesthetic. To recreate Janhvi’s glam face, you need to create a dewy finish, pick a mauve glossy lipstick, and contour the face with a light blush. For the eyes, you will need a shimmery neutral eyeshadow and blend it neatly. Complete the look with a neat stroke of black eyeliner, and double coats of mascara, and do not forget to define those brows. Complete the look with dreamy curls. Janhvi’s green look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is the perfect inspiration to pull off a classic cat eye for your next look. Not too long ago, the fashion icon sported a blue Herve Leger fringe dress with strappy leopard print block heels from Eridani. The iconic little blue dress was paired with a classic pair of solitaires from Aquamarine Jewellery and rings from Bansri Mehta design. If you want to recreate a Shanaya-approved fresh-faced makeup look, you need to curate a dewy base, blend in a nude eyeshadow, apply a neat stroke of winged eyeliner, contour your nose and cheeks, and finish the look with a neutral lip gloss. Complete the look with a neat bun. Shanaya’s Cateye look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?