6 Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan taught us to go all out with makeup and not just stick to basics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the international beauty icon has always had the power to make our jaws drop and heads turn with her scintillating makeup looks. Every time the global icon makes an appearance she serves a lesson on how to stand out without being over the top. Whether it is experimental lip shades or dramatic eye makeup, the actress has played around with makeup looks and certainly reminded us life is too short for boring makeup. Scroll on for the perfect makeup inspiration from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's makeup looks over the years.

Statement bright purple lips

When it comes to makeup looks pulled off by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her purple lip appearance at Cannes takes the cake. It was hands down one of the most scandalous looks pulled off by any Bollywood actress. Netizens definitely had a field day with the viral look. After all, Aishwarya Rai ditched her classic red lip look and out of colors managed to pull off the purple lip look at Cannes. If you want to recreate the bright purple lips look, you must stick to a matte face that’s contoured, neatly filled brows, and blended smokey eyes to glam up your look. To highlight her lips, Aish decided to ditch the accessories and went for a sleek ponytail. Aishwarya’s purple lip look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Unconventional blue-smokey eye

Aishwarya stunned her fans with an unconventional eye makeup look at yet another Cannes appearance. This time Aish decided blue was her color. When it comes to striking eyes, Aishwarya has been known to add dramatic colors to her look. If you want to recreate this classic blue eye look by the actress, you must apply bright blue liner in a wing on the tops of your eyelids, the bright color will manage to stand out giving a modern but subtle twist. Accentuate your blue eyeliner look with a bold aqua-blue hue under your eyes. To create a statement blue look smoke out blue and silver eye shadow and add pair of false eyelashes and generously apply mascara to replicate the look. Aish decided to let her eyes stand out and went with a glossy nude lipstick along with a flattering dewy complexion with just the right amount of contouring and blush. Aishwarya’s blue eye look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

A majestic take on classic cat eye

Who says a cat-eye look is basic? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a Cannes regular and in 2022 she decided to pull off a majestic cat eye look that’s far from basic. To recreate this iconic eyeliner look, you must create a thick-lined neat cat eye look. To get the Aishwarya look go for a neutral glitter-based eyeshadow for that shimmer finish. Smudge and blend the eye shadow neatly and also trace the eye shadow under your eyes. To complete the eye makeup, add a pair of false eyelashes and lengthen it with a black mascara wand. The striking eyes can be paired with glossy pink lips and a glam face with a dewy finish. Aishwarya’s majestic cat eye look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Her signature bright lip and winged eyeliner with glitter details

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to slay the Cannes red carpet in a couture gown by designer Michael Cinco. While her butterfly dress was phenomenal with her makeup look for the bug event, she provide, you cannot go wrong with a touch of glitter. She decided to accentuate her classic cat eye with matching glitter details. To complete her eye makeup, she blended a neutral shadow which was also traced under her eyes, and went for mascara-adorned lengthened lashes and defined brows. To complete her look she chose her signature bright red matte lipstick along with a matte face. Aishwarya’s signature bright lip and glitter liner look get MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

A dramatic silver smokey eye look

At another Cannes appearance, the former Miss World went with a stand-out statement silver eye makeup look. The actress paired her silver eyeshadow with a smokey winged shimmering liner neatly traced both over the eyelids under the eyes. She stepped up her dramatic eye makeup look with lengthened mascara-adorned lashes and a glam finish. If you want to recreate this iconic look, pair your silver smokey eye look with glossy nude lipstick and a neatly contoured and highlighted face. Aishwarya’s silver smokey eye look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Glittery violet eyes and contrasting bright lips