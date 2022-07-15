8 Best moisturizers for combination skin to nourish your skin like never before

If you are a tough person, then you can deal with any kind of issue, but trust me when I say that you don't want skin problems of combination skin. Combination skin is a skin type where there are certain areas of your face that have excessive oily skin, whereas some areas are absolutely dry or rough. Combination skin problems are not easy to handle because it is difficult to provide the skin with enough moisture without avoiding excess oil and acne. To maintain the balance, one needs a moisturizer for combination skin that is lightweight, can be absorbed easily and is free from oil. Finding such moisturizer is no piece of cake, and so we have here a list of top moisturizers for combination skin type.

Moisturizers for combination skin

1. Natural Outcome Combination Skin Face Moisturizer

Natural outcome combination skin moisturizer is a lightweight lotion that spreads easily. It has a gel-like formula that gets absorbed easily without clogging the pores. The formula is hydrating and helps keep the skin revived. It contains natural ingredients like argan and marula oil, along with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera gel and orange extract. The oils balance the skin oils and nourish the dry skin. The hyaluronic acid keeps the skin supple and minimizes wrinkles and fine lines. With no presence of sulfate, parabens and dyes, the product is ideal for combination skin.

2. Neutrogena Oil Free Moisturizer for Combination Skin

Neutrogena oil free moisturizer, is a blend of fine-quality ingredients put together to take care of combination skin. While it can moisturize the skin, it can even balance the skin oils. The lightweight moisturizer does not feel greasy and clings to the skin. It can control shine and leaves with a matte finish all day long. Apply it every morning and evening, under makeup and enjoy soft, smooth skin.

3. belif True Cream Aqua Bomb

This aqua bomb cream from belif is an excellent option for skin hydration. It replenishes the dry skin and refreshes skin evenly. The cream serves as a dose of intense hydration that instantly cools the skin. The gel-like form of this cream is light on the skin and does the job of a deep moisturizer. It has no sulfates and phthalates, which makes it suitable for sensitive skin.

4. Mary Kay Timewise Moisturizer

Mary Kay Timewise Age fighting moisturizer is meant for combination and oily skin. The formula contains antioxidants that make the process of aging slow. It helps in reducing fine lines by keeping the skin hydration on point. Despite hydrating the skin effectively, the moisturizer helps skin attain a matte appearance.

5. Eucerin Ultra-Sensitive Normal To Combination Skin

Eucerin skin soothing cream is formulated to treat sensitive skin with utmost care. It works amazingly well on oily skin too. The formula keeps up with the nourishment and supplies enough hydration to the skin. Its gel-like texture makes application and absorption easy.

6. Pevonia Balancing Combination Skin Cream

Pevonia balancing cream is perfect for combination skin. From hydrating, nourishing to protecting the skin, this miraculous formula does it all. It has balancing actives in it that controls oil in the T-zone along with adequate skin hydration. It contains rosemary, lemon, arnica, cucumber, aloe, vitamin C and chamomile as the active ingredients which absorbs excess oil, soothes skin and nourishes it at the same time.

7. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

When you wish to provide your skin with deep care, this moisturizing gel is what you need. This is an oil-free moisturizer from Clinique that lets you enjoy soft, smooth, glowing skin. The moisturizer gets absorbed easily and aims at providing continuous 8 hours of hydration. It keeps the skin fresh by balancing the skin oils. With a unique blend of cucumber fruit extract, barley extract, hyaluronic acid and sunflower seed cake, this vegan gel improves skin’s resiliency and improves skin tone.

8. Cetaphil Face Moisturizer

Cetaphil facial moisturizer is a 3-in 1 moisturizer that nourishes, hydrates and protects skin. The moisturizer is suitable for sensitive and combination skin. It also contains SPF 35 that protects skin from skin damage. The formula contains edelweiss flower extract that repairs the skin and nourishes it deeply. This moisturizer is of a light consistency, that feels non-greasy and gets easily absorbed into the skin.

If you have stubborn combination skin, then getting your hands on a good moisturizer for combination skin is all you need. Imagine no more oily T-zones and annoyingly dry areas. Isn’t it the best thing ever? The real struggle is choosing the right product. We suggest going for a moisturizer that is non-greasy, light on the skin and highly hydrating. Also, choose a product that is versatile and helps you counter other skin issues, at the same time. You have many such options in this list that you can rely upon to take care of your combination skin.

