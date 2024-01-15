Sonam Kapoor OWNS the room as she sets romantic waves in Rs 1,84,999 Rohit Bal Anarkali suit

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the OG fashion queen of Bollywood, is a truly timeless fashion icon. The super stylish diva is known for her unique ability to not only always be trendy but to LITERALLY create trends with her fashion-forward outfit choices, which always make our hearts skip a beat. The talented diva recently took over Instagram with her vibrant red ethnic ensemble designed by the talented Rohit Bal, and we’re totally obsessed with it.

So, why don’t we zoom into the details of the incomparable Anarkali suit set worn by the divine AK vs AK fame actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let’s just get right into it and understand how the classy diva was able to leave us gushing and swooning with her look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exudes timeless elegance in a red suit

The Zoya Factor actress recently ended up setting social media on fire with pictures of herself in a bright red Chanderi Anarkali set created by none other than the fashion maven, Rohit Bal. This classy suit with a multicolored floral print, is worth Rs. 184,999, has managed to make our hearts skip a beat.

The classy Sanju actress’ subtly ruffled floor-length suit has full sleeves and a high circular neckline. Her suit’s pleats add to her vibrant red outfit’s oh-so-classy aesthetic. The Anarkali is further paired with a flowy dupatta, which also has the same multi-colored floral print all over the dupatta. The overall outfit is completed with fitted and matching red churidar pants. The chanderi embroidered Anarkali has a digitally printed design near the neckline and the hemline, adding layers of feminine panache to her awesome ensemble. The suit fits the diva like a literal charm. And we’re obsessed with the floral designs on the neckline and around its hemline.

Sonam Kapoor’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were flawless

Furthermore, the actress chose to complete her classy ethnic outfit with traditional printed juttis with a gold base and a seriously amazing print on them. They gave her outfit a seriously harmonious and visibly classy traditional look. The diva took the vintage route to accessorize her ethnic ensemble, with statement traditional gold dangling earrings with Kundan work with red crystals. She also chose to add a seriously classy gold statement ring to add some much-needed bling to her ensemble. Sonam also added a simple red bindi dot to elevate her look.

Last but not least, Kapoor’s immaculate makeup game not only enhanced her natural beauty but also added to the overall appeal and aesthetic of her outfit. She had well-shaped and full brows, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, and subtle eyeshadow that added an alluring effect to her look. Sonam opted for red lipstick to complete her look.On the other hand, the Pad Man actress further chose to tie her dark tresses up and styled them into a bun with matching red flowers. It added refinement and grace to her outfit.

So, what did you think of the talented Delhi-6 actress’ classy and bright red outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

