Arjun Rampal breaks Internet with his before and after body transformation PIC; Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is well known for playing the villainous role of Mukesh in Om Shanti Om has unleashed a new avatar on us. He is all of 50 but he sure seems to be ageing backwards. We say so because the actor has transformed his body and has been flaunting well-toned abs now. Rampal took to Instagram to share the jaw-dropping transformation. Scroll down to ogle, just like we are!

Arjun Rampal bodily transformation

At the age of 50, Arjun Rampal has transformed his body and he now has well-toned abs. The actor dropped the before and after photos on social media and his fans can barely keep calm. It is believed that Rampal underwent this transformation for his upcoming high-octane action film Crakk. After posting a before and after photo, the actor wrote in the caption, “Before and After. #training #crakk #fitness #goals #iphone #nophotoshopneeded.” Have a look:

Interestingly, the actor’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also approved of his dashing new look and wrote “Waiting” along with dropping fire emojis in the comment section. At the same time, actor Bobby Deol also appreciated Rampal’s new look by dropping fire emojis. Neil Nitin Mukesh also lauded the 50-year-old actor as he wrote, “Aapka Before Bhi (fire emoji) aur After bhi (fire emoji) aur hamesha rahega. You are simply fabulous.”

Work front

Arjun Rampal went through the transformation for his upcoming film Crakk which also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. According to a statement shared by the film’s team, Crakk will be ‘India’s first-ever extreme sports action film’. At the same time, Jammwal, who is also the co-producer of the film, will be seen performing various kinds of extreme sports stunts on his own.

Aditya Datt, who directed Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has also directed and wrote the story for Crakk. To give a gist about the film, it would revolve around the story of a man from Mumbai who would find himself in the world of extreme underground sports.

Apart from Crakk, Arjun Rampal also has other projects lined up, and these include Ramesh Thete’s The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Abbas-Mustan’s 3 Monkey’s, and two Telugu films - Krish Jagarlamudi’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagawanth Kesari.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child

In July, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second, a baby boy. Rampal took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans.