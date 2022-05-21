Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Belts for girls to amp up their fashion game

Belts were initially used to hold the pants on your hips and cinch your waist to give it definition. In the recent past, we have seen how this fashion accessory has evolved to be one of the most loved products that can be the game-changer of any look. From sarees, dresses to lehengas, and belts are a must to level up your fashion game. Here are 7 stylish dress belts for girls from Amazon deal of the day.

7 Belts from Amazon deal of the day

These snazzy belts are curated on the basis of product quality, design and price. Scroll on to find your favourite pick.

1. Vintage Elastic Wide Leaf Belt

This beautiful black belt with a metal-finish leaf design in the centre is made of a well-made elastic belt and quality leather. Snap on once, and you will forget wearing a belt all day, bringing you a comfortable wearing feeling. It’s also a nice gift for your friends or siblings.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 499

2. Retro Stretchy Metal Buckle Belt

Here’s another snazzy pick in caramel brown hue with a statement circular buckle in the centre. This think belt will be great to be teamed up with your jumpsuit or dress. It can also go well with your traditional looks like sarees and lehengas.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 269

3. Golden Skinny Stretch Metal Belt

Enhance your outfit with stunning this fancy belt. This gorgeous golden belt is a stunning piece that will go with all colours of your outfits and can be teamed with both modern and traditional looks. Avoid contact with chemicals such as perfumes, water, and spray to expand the life of this belt.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 229

4. Punk rock style buckle belt

If you want to give your style a punk rock touch, grab this charming belt. This leather belt has studded holes which you can adjust to your fit and combined with a pendant link chain, adding more vitality sense.

Price: Rs 859

Deal: Rs 659

5. Bowknot Design Belt

Give a cutesy spin to your look with this bow design belt that will perfectly cinch your waist and add oomph to your style. You can team this with shirt dresses, or plain gowns and even contrast your monochromatic looks with a pop of colour.

Price: Rs 1200

Deal: Rs 299

6. Black Gold Buttons Belts

The stretchy fabric is very soft for comfortable wear and is of great elastic that won’t feel too tight. You’ll never have an issue with this belt feeling constricting or coming undone while you move. This stretch belt just gives you more shape in your dress. A must-have accessory for most ladies.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 489

7. Long Waist Cinch Belt

This thin elastic waist belt makes with a well-made metal buckle and good quality faux leather. Simple and secure gold buckle in front, the clasp is quick to fasten and unfasten. It also features high elasticity fabric that brings more comfortable and convenient wearing experiences.

Price: Rs 955

Deal: Rs 505

Grab these cool belts from Amazon deal of the day to revamp your style with trendy and uber-chic looks. Belts can be the statement-making accessory of any look and you should definitely not miss out on these cool deals. So buy them all before it's too late!

