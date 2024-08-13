Adin Ross Bashes Liberals and the Left After DDOS Attack Hits Donald Trump-Elon Musk Interview on X: ‘It’s Just Cringe’

Streamer and content creator Adin Ross has stirred controversy yet again, this time by lashing out against liberals and the left following a DDOS attack that disrupted the highly anticipated interview between Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump on X.

In the wake of the attack, Adin Ross voiced his frustration and pointed fingers at political factions.

The incident unfolded after Elon Musk revealed that a DDOS attack had caused delays in his interview with Donald Trump on the X platform. Subsequently, Adin Ross, known for his vocal support of Trump, took to his livestream to express his anger, attributing the attack to what he referred to as liberals and the left.

He was quoted saying, "Yo chat, Kamala, not Kamala, sorry. The liberals, the lefts, the mentally ill, are DDOS-ing X."

This outburst, which occurred after Adin Ross conducted a widely publicized interview with Trump on Kick, a rival streaming platform, has sparked polarized reactions. While some supporters have echoed his sentiments, others have criticized his divisive statements.

"Do you know how f**king pathetic and sad it is, bro? Like, do you know how f**king sad that is, bro, that libtards are DDOSing X? It's just cringe. I will be real with you guys, it's literally just cringe!" Ross Added.

Although, Ross has already been called out for gifting Donald Trump a custom Tesla Cybertruck.

Elon Musk announced that due to the attack, the platform's owner had to scale down the live audience, causing a delay in the interview as users were unable to access the live stream. Musk expressed his intention to proceed with a smaller number of live listeners or post the conversation later, as he addressed the unforeseen technical issue in a post on X.

As the livestream event was about to commence, users on platform X encountered widespread difficulties, leading to trending hashtags and reported system crashes. Desktop users were greeted with a message stating "this space is not available," while mobile app users faced a motionless, grayed-out screen, preventing their participation in the event.

The disruption of this high-profile interview is reminiscent of past technical challenges faced by X during broadcasting events involving prominent figures, such as bugs and audio problems during previous "Spaces" events.

What is a DDOS attack?

A Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack is a type of cybercrime where a targeted server or network is deliberately overwhelmed with a flood of internet traffic, disrupting its normal function. This flood of traffic comes from multiple sources, often compromised computer systems that the attacker controls. The goal of a DDoS attack is to render the target inaccessible to legitimate users, causing severe disruptions to the services or websites hosted on the targeted server.

Cybersecurity experts, like the firm Fortinet, classify DDoS attacks as a serious cybercrime due to their intent to disrupt services and undermine the availability of online platforms. These attacks can have far-reaching consequences, potentially impacting businesses, organizations, and individuals who rely on the affected services.

As explained by IT service management firm Cloudfare, DDoS attacks exploit the vulnerabilities in interconnected computer systems and networks, highlighting the importance of robust cybersecurity measures to detect and mitigate such threats effectively.

