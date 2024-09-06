Astro Bot: Top 10 PlayStation Cameos To Look Out for in the Game

Astro Bot makes frequent appearances, having 169 mascot bots to save. There are legendary PlayStation characters, contemporary titans, lost gems, and unexpected deep cuts that may come as a surprise to fans of MLB: The Show. We will be looking at the top 10.

1. God of War

Here is a convenient photo of every God of War character that can be found in the game. We have Kratos, Atreus, Mimir, Freya, Brok, Sindri, Laufey, Thor, and Thrud, in the order that they appear in the A5O81. God of Thunder, get the Thaw by hitting Thor in the face! Medal. Moreover, it's enjoyable.

2. Resident Evil

Throughout PlayStation's history, Resident Evil has been a constant presence, with at least one mainline game released on every platform. It has outlasted its competitors and even surpassed many of the games it directly inspired, all while continuing to be released. In addition to possibly having the highest Nightmares Given count of any Astro Bot mascot, it's the ideal choice for a celebration of everything triangle, circle, square, and x.

3. Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima, arguably the most recent new series that could claim the title of one of PlayStation's icons, was bound to make the cut. Unless you attack Jin, who is resting in a hot spring, he will jump out and put on his armor, ready to fight.

4. Street Fighter

Astro Bot captures one of the most well-known rivalries in gaming, and you can even use them to fight like virtual pawns that exist only to make you laugh. They're also members of the Smash Bros. club, where they use their street fighting skills from Street Fighter to take out Mario's block.

5. The Last of Us

The Last of Us, arguably the most iconic game of the modern PlayStation era (possibly ever), features only three cast members, not even the three you might expect.

Joel, Ellie, and Abby are the three playable characters in the series, but we get a Clicker instead of the bulky Ms. Anderson in this instance. An archetypal foe, if a little harsh. It could be explained by the fact that Joel and Ellie's models appear to be based on the original game.

6. Crash Bandicoot

A character from Xbox? within a PlayStation game? More bizarre incidents have occurred. Once the most popular PlayStation mascot and a representative of the technologically sophisticated, slightly edgy aesthetic that Sony introduced to the console market, Crash ended up being a member of the dream team after he wandered the wilderness.

Advertisement

7. Tomb Raider

Fans of Tomb Raider are currently suffering through nearly seven years of inactivity between games, but the recent remastering of the original trilogy has helped to some extent.

8. Metal Gear Solid

After the Raiden and Big Boss entries, you already knew this was coming, but now it's time to talk about Solid Snake and the Metal Gear Solid crew. He is not only one of the two non-fighting game characters in both Super Smash Bros. games but also a PlayStation all-timer.

9. Silent Hill

Pyramid Head of Silent Hill is one person who most definitely does not bring calm bliss. Without the most iconic horror villain ever, this tribute to the glory of PlayStation would not be complete.

10. Uncharted

It's worth taking the time to punch each one of the Uncharted crew members in the face because they're possibly the most animated of the group. In order to obtain the Thick as Thieves Trophy, you should also hold off until Lara Croft circles the PS5 in the center, and you can snap a photo with her and Nathan Drake.

Honorable mentions

Days Gone

Demon's Souls

Tekken

Bloodborne

Ratchet and Clank

Castlevania

READ MORE: How Many Chapters Are in Black Myth: Wukong and How Long Will It Take To Beat Them?