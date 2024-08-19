Could Delisted ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ Games Make a Comeback with Xbox? Find Out

Microsoft might be teaming up with Marvel to bring back the Deadpool and Marvel Ultimate Alliance video games for Xbox. These titles were originally published by Activision, but the rights slipped away years ago, which is why you can't buy them anymore.

According to a rumor from Tech4Gamers, Xbox is looking to make the most of the huge success of Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine movie by re-licensing its Deadpool and Marvel Ultimate Alliance ports. Activision, now under Microsoft's umbrella, originally published these games, but Marvel holds the rights to both the characters and the games now, which has prevented their availability for purchase. On a recent episode of Xbox Era's podcast, Nick Baker mentioned: "[Microsoft is] looking to [...] bring those two games back for PC and Series consoles." So far, though, there hasn't been any official word from either Marvel or Microsoft.

Tech4Gamers also pointed out that if this re-licensing happens, it could open the door for more Marvel titles to return to Xbox. There have been whispers before about other Activision games stuck in licensing limbo, and if Marvel and Xbox do renew their partnership, we might see those games make a comeback too. Titles like X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Hulk: Ultimate Destruction could be part of that.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance originally launched in 2006 and got a digital re-release on PS4, PC, and Xbox One in 2016. However, it was taken down just two years later. Deadpool, on the other hand, was released in 2013, with a re-release on PS4 and Xbox One in 2015. This game was delisted in 2017, but unlike Ultimate Alliance, physical copies of Deadpool were available, so you can still play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sadly, those copies have become pretty expensive in the secondary market lately!

Both games made a brief comeback in the mid-to-late 2010s, but they were delisted once more. This fate has befallen several excellent IP-related titles, including the stellar Transformers Cybertron games.

Deadpool's solo adventure from 2013 didn't get much attention, but it was a solid action game packed with cameos and plenty of that trademark fourth-wall-breaking humor. The 2015 re-release on Xbox One and PS4 didn't change much, but the performance was noticeably better.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance and its sequel were action RPGs that allowed you to control a wide array of heroes. Each character could be upgraded with new skills, and the story branched out depending on your actions or how well you performed. Yes, Deadpool made an appearance in the sequel, and he was just as you’d expect.

The third MUA game didn't arrive until 2019, and it was only available on the Nintendo Switch. It didn’t quite capture the magic of the first two games, though the roster was still impressive, featuring characters like Captain Marvel, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and a bunch of spider-powered heroes.

Marvel doesn't seem to be sticking solely with Sony for video games. Recently, an Xbox promotion giving fans a chance to win special Deadpool and Wolverine-themed Xbox controllers went viral. The film has also been a massive hit at the box office, raking in over $1 billion, so releasing new video game content would keep the buzz around the franchise alive. We’ll have to wait and see if the recent Marvel and Xbox collaboration leads to the green light for these Activision titles on current-gen consoles.

