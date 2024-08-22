IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat Fans Hyped After Duo Finally Beat Minecraft Hardcore in 100+ Hours: ‘GOAT Things Dawgs’

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat have successfully conquered Minecraft Hardcore! After more than 100 hours of intense gaming, this dynamic duo has triumphed over the game.

In a much-anticipated gaming extravaganza, the formidable gaming duo returned with an exhilarating challenge – Hardcore Minecraft. Known for their immersive collaborations and impressive gaming abilities, Kai and Speed geared up to face one of the most demanding trials in the Minecraft realm: vanquishing the Ender Dragon in Hardcore mode and finally overcame the hurdle.

Their loyal fans, who were hooked to the stream right from the beginning, did not shy off from showering love after the victory. Reacting to the final moments of the game, that reportedly crossed 100+ hours, when Speed and Cenat finally finished up the game, one fan wrote, “5 days 90 focking hours. Goat things dawgs.”

A fan shared another clip of Speed's wild reaction and wrote, "Speed literally lost his mind after finally beating Minecraft."

The marathon stream was a heck of a task, that too when you are a quick expressive being as IShowSpeed. Another fan joined in the discussion and commented, “Was starting to think it was never happening. GG.”

While there were many videos that started surfacing on social media, one user seemed to capture the final moments of the game and uploaded it.

The short clip also caught the attention of the online fans as one commented, “They finally did it.”

However, everything did not go as easily as it might appear in the video for those who were not tuned throughout the stream. There were multiple challenging moments faced by the duo throughout the long run.

During an intense Hardcore Minecraft marathon that lasted 97 hours, IShowSpeed experienced a heartbreaking turn of events when his partner, Kai Cenat, met an unexpected demise in the game. The duo had been meticulously preparing for a decisive battle against the Ender Dragon, pouring hours into gathering resources and strategizing.

However, tragedy struck when Kai fell victim to an Endermen attack during the critical showdown. Devastated by this loss, IShowSpeed's emotional turmoil escalated rapidly.

Following Kai's in-game death, a wave of frustration and grief swept over IShowSpeed, leading him to lash out physically. In a moment of overwhelming emotion, he threw his chair in anger and began trashing the surroundings in a fit of despair.

As the reality of their failed attempt sunk in, compounded by the exhaustion of the marathon gaming session, IShowSpeed's distress reached a tipping point. The intensity of the moment was palpable as he resorted to hitting himself and succumbed to tears while grappling with the disappointment and helplessness of the situation.

Advertisement

The culmination of over 90 hours of intense gameplay and preparation, intertwined with the shock of Kai's sudden in-game demise, pushed IShowSpeed to a breaking point. His raw emotions spilled out in a mix of self-directed frustration and grief, manifesting in physical reactions.

Either way, everything is well that ends well, and it was a great entertaining end for Speed and Cenat to finally beat the game.

Also Read: Watch: IShowSpeed And Kai Cenat Shower Together in Viral Video After Marathon Minecraft Session For 2 Days Straight