Watch: IShowSpeed And Kai Cenat Shower Together in Viral Video After Marathon Minecraft Session For 2 Days Straight

Two gamers, one shower?

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are at it again! This time, in what seems like an attempt to find some stress relief during their marathon, they decided to take a shower together. But things got awkward pretty fast when Speed got a bit too close for Cenat’s comfort. "Your [shower] is over there!" Cenat pointed out. Speed, unfazed, replied, "I'm just washing my body bro." Cenat, clearly uncomfortable, shot back, "In front of me?!" Speed then tried to brush it off, saying, "Stop being weird, we're bros, this is what bros do. You ain't never taken a shower with your homeboy?" Cenat’s response? "No... that's a**."

READ MORE: Black Myth: Wukong Release Date: Everything You Need To Know From Price, Early Access, and More

Fans were divided on the whole scene. Some were definitely put off, with one commenting, "Remember, kids see and follow everything... be mindful of the examples you set... everything isn’t funny or worth posting." Others, however, were quick to point out that showering together is common in locker rooms, with one fan saying, "I mean men shower in locker rooms together."

Here's how other fans reacted to their antics:

"I understand them trying to make good content, but showering together is unnecessary bro 😭," said one.

Another added, "Showering together is crazy 😭😭."

One fan couldn’t help but wonder, "I know smells CRAZY in there."

"They could’ve waited 5 mins for someone to finish," suggested another.

And finally, someone pointed out, "So they couldn't wait for one person to get a turn and shower. Nahhh this sh*t right here."

As you probably know, Kai and Speed are always up for a challenge, so they’ve been trying to defeat Minecraft’s final boss, the Ender Dragon, on "Hardcore" mode. But after reaching that point on their 14th attempt (which took about 25 hours of gameplay), Cenat ended up dying. Even bringing in a therapist to calm these two down didn’t help. The livestream kicked off on August 17, and they don’t seem to be stopping until they conquer Minecraft.

READ MORE: What Do the New Medallions Do in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4? All You Need to Know

During this marathon, Kai and Speed are also living together, streaming from separate Minecraft-themed rooms. With both of them live on camera all the time, privacy is basically non-existent. In the last 40 hours, they’ve slept on the same bed twice and even showered together once.

For those unfamiliar with Minecraft, there are different game modes. "Creative" mode lets you build anything you want with unlimited resources and no risk of dying. In "Survival" mode, you have to gather everything on your own, and yes, you can die. But in "Hardcore" mode, if you die, you lose everything and have to start all over.

Advertisement

Even Kick streamer xQc couldn’t help but react to the situation live, questioning the duo's strategy during the game: "Bro, he literally built a prison for them to get bombed and he stayed inside of it."

READ MORE: Could Delisted ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ Games Make a Comeback with Xbox? Find Out