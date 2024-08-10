'We Gotta Get Him Freed' Kai Cenat Pleads With French Police to Release Travis Scott Following Hotel Incident Arrest

On August 9, 2024, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was seen roaming the streets of Paris for his first-ever IRL stream from the city. What was also seen was that, at night, he approached some police officers with an unusual request: he asked them to release Travis Scott. In case you missed it, the American rapper had been arrested earlier that same day by Parisian police, allegedly for assaulting a hotel security guard.

On the same August 9, Travis Scott found himself in trouble after a confrontation at a luxury hotel in Paris, where he allegedly got into a fight with his bodyguard. The Houston rapper was arrested, and according to People Magazine, his representatives are actively working to secure his release. "We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities," they stated in a written statement, "to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate." Interestingly, it’s not just Scott’s legal team trying to get him out; Kai Cenat decided to lend a hand as well.

Cenat, who was also in Paris for the Olympics, took a bold step by approaching a random police car, asking the officers to free Travis Scott immediately. "Please, just free Travis right now," he requested from the officer in the driver's seat. "Everybody's concerned, everybody's worried, so we gotta get him freed." When Cenat realized the officer didn't speak English, he tried his luck with another officer, a black man, and repeated his plea. The second officer admitted he didn't know who Scott was, but Cenat was clearly not convinced. "Bro, Travis Scott," he insisted. "It's lit! Fein! Y'all just arrested him yesterday." Despite his efforts, Cenat walked away without any success.

Over the years, Kai Cenat and Travis Scott have formed a close bond. Scott has even called into Cenat's streams, and they've teamed up for 24-hour streams in the past. Cenat, a big fan of Scott’s music, frequently posts reactions to his new tracks and even went viral after expressing his frustration when Scott didn’t win any rap categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards. "Who decided this motherf*cker?” the streamer exclaimed. "Who the f*ck decided this motherf*cker? Her Loss? Utopia? Metro Boomin?"

That viral moment from February has resurfaced in light of recent events. Rapper Killer Mike, who had won multiple categories over Travis Scott, seemingly responded to the backlash, including from celebrities like Kai Cenat, in his latest album. "You gon respect me like a motherf*ckin' Grammy winner," Killer Mike rapped. "Like I cooked your favorite rapper like a Granny dinner."

