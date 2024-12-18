Teresa Giudice’s Weight Loss: How the Star Rose in Strength

Teresa Giudice’s weight loss journey and her transformation into a bodybuilding icon continue to amaze fans. Her journey, in its entirety, is full of unexpected twists and controversies. The weight transformation, too, received its fair share of censure as some accused of indulging in weight loss drugs. Has Teresa ever addressed these claims? How does the reality star stay fit in her 50s? Before we dig up all the details, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Teresa Giudice?

Teresa Giudice is an American television personality. She was born on May 18, 1972, in Peterson, New Jersey to Italian immigrant parents from Sala Consilina. She rose to fame after appearing on the show The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa has written some best-selling cookbooks where she penned down recipes she inherited from her mother. She ventured into the business world with Fabellini, a variant of Bellini cocktail. The TV star also co-established a haircare line named after her own daughter.

Teresa is an avid Trump supporter, who she worked with on The Celebrity Apprentice 5. She spent time in jail for fraud. Post her release from prison, she pursued professional bodybuilding. She appeared on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. Giudice parted ways with ex-husband Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice after 21 years of marriage and married her current husband Luis Ruelas in 2022.

Teresa Giudice’s Profile

Full Name: Teresa Giudice

Age: 52 years

Parents: Giacinto Gorga, Antonia Gorga

Husband: Luis Ruelas

Children: Audriana Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice

Height: 1.73m

How Did Teresa Giudice Lose Weight?

Teresa Giudice has gone through a drastic change over the years, both physically and in how she leads her life. From being imprisoned for fraudulent activities to participating in a bodybuilding competition, Teresa has come a long way and turned her whole life around. She received praise from fans, who complimented her toned physique.

However, flattering remarks aren’t all she got. Trolls soon started to suspect that her transformation was a result of taking Ozempic, a diabetes medication enriched in Semaglutide and often used as an off-brand weight loss drug ( 1 ).

Although Teresa never addressed these claims, she showed her support in favor of those who use this drug to lose weight. In her book “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again”, Teresa talks about her weight loss journey, revealing how she lost eight pounds when she was behind bars.

According to Teresa, she started working out to keep her sanity and it soon turned into a habit. She worked out three times a day and mainly partook in walking, running, weight lifting, and yoga. She trimmed her weight three to four sizes down.

Teresa owes her contoured figure to eating healthy, high-protein meals and training rigorously. She often flaunts her abs and tiny waist in bikini photos she shares with fans on social media.

Teresa Giudice’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

Teresa has had a number of personal trainers over the years who helped her transition into her best self. Notably, Frank Catania, the ex-husband of Teresa’s best friend Dolores, was her trainer during her bodybuilding days. Let’s take a look at Teresa’s weight-loss diet:

High-protein, Low-carb:

The one diet mantra Teresa follows is that her meals have to be high in protein content and low in carbohydrates. She consumes grilled meat like chicken or turkey and grilled cod or flounder fish.

Research shows that a high-protein diet can be beneficial for weight loss as it reduces fat mass and preserves fat-free mass. It increases satiety, thus making the consumer feel fuller, and naturally reducing food intake ( 2 ). However, it is advised to consult a nutritionist before committing to a high-protein diet as it can also increase the quantity of cholesterol in your meal and impose an acid load on the kidneys ( 3 ).

Teresa takes it up a notch by adding some vegetables on the side. Her choice of greens is asparagus and green beans. Asparagus can be a healthy addition to your daily diet as it contains essential amino acids and antioxidant properties. They also have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties ( 4 ). Vegetables, on the other hand, have numerous health benefits and it also aids in weight loss ( 5 ).

Oatmeal for Breakfast:

Teresa is a big fan of oatmeal. Oatmeal is packed with essential nutrients like protein and fiber and is an excellent breakfast choice. Research has shown that it improves our gut health and promotes immunity ( 6 ).

Teresa Giudice’s Workout Plan

Teresa has shared her workout regime at her home gym with her followers in a series of videos posted on Instagram stories. She prioritizes working out so much that she basically "lives in her gym clothes.” The 52-year-old incorporates exercises that focus on her glutes.

Pistol Squats:

Teresa starts her routine with a set of pistol squats, which are also known as single-legged squats. These aim at activating the quadriceps, gluteus medius and maximus, hamstrings, and hip muscles ( 7 ).

Leg Press:

Next, she does leg presses with the help of a Smith machine. The machine allows her to lift weights with vertical movement. This exercise helps her obtain better control over her balance and also improves stability ( 8 ).

Lunges:

This body resistance exercise strengthens the lower limb muscles including quadriceps and hamstrings ( 9 ).

Teresa Giudice’s weight loss also motivated her daughter Milania to shed some pounds when she was in middle school. Milania ended up losing 40 pounds. Teresa has come a long way in her transformation journey. She went from flaunting her extravagant lifestyle on television to reclaiming her control over her life. The way she managed to alter how the public viewed her and took control of her life, is truly inspiring.

