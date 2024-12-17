Ashley Graham’s Weight Loss: How the Supermodel Lost 20 lbs

Ashley Graham’s weight loss has become the center of controversies with fans calling her out for squandering her title as a plus-size model. The supermodel rose to fame for advocating for body positivity and using her platform and fame to establish size inclusivity in fashion. She has called out big-name designers who refuse to cater to a wider range of buyers. Fans became upset when her transformation came to light. How did Graham deal with trolls? What was the reason behind her weight loss? Before we dig deep, let’s take a look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Ashley Graham?

Ashley Graham is an American model, television presenter, and body-positive activist. She was born on October 30, 1987. She started modeling when she was only 12 years old. She was scouted while shopping in 2000 and signed a deal with a big modeling agency the following year. Over the years, Ashley has collaborated with iconic magazines and has worked with legendary international designers, including Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano, etc. The plus-size model made her debut in 2016 on the cover of the swimsuit issue of a big-name magazine.

Graham is the eldest of three siblings. She spent her childhood in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is a devoted Christian and has spent time in Africa doing missionary work. She married Justin Ervin in 2010, who she met through the church in 2009. The two share three kids together.

Ashley Graham’s Profile

Full Name: Ashley Graham Ervin

Age: 37 years

Parents: Linda Graham

Partner: Justin Ervin

Children: Isaac, Malachi, Roman

Height: 1.77 m

How Did Ashley Graham Lose Weight

Ashley rose to fame for flaunting her curvaceous figure. She preached body positivity and the idea that all sizes can be beautiful and placed plus-size models on the radar of international audiences. For this reason, her weight loss wasn’t perceived positively by a lot of her fans, who felt betrayed. While most of her fans have shown support, Ashley didn’t remain tight-lipped about the trolling either. She clapped back at her haters and made it very clear that she didn’t owe anyone any explanation.

There are a number of reasons that are responsible for Ashley Graham’s weight loss. After having her twins in January 2022, Graham developed a lot of health complications. She wanted to get back in shape as quickly as possible. She ended up losing 20 lbs, which garnered a lot of hate with some calling her a “fake fat person”.

The public speculated that Graham’s sudden altercation was due to Ozempic, a diabetes medication rich in Semaglutide, that is often used by celebrities as a weight loss drug ( 1 ). Ashley never addressed these claims. She revealed that she lost weight by eating healthy and working out. She focuses on mindful eating and that way she can watch her calorie intake and doesn’t have to eliminate her favorite food items.

Ashley Graham’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

Ashley doesn’t force herself to follow a strict diet. Rather, she tries to eat clean by incorporating whole foods into her diet. She has stopped consuming processed food items. She keeps herself well-hydrated and tries to drink a gallon of water every day. Let’s take a look at her diet plan:

Dairy Elimination:

Ashley has stopped consuming dairy products and only consumes dairy-free products like oat milk. Elimination of dairy is a great approach to better health. It goes without saying that avoiding dairy when you’re lactose intolerant is a must. Although research shows that dairy contains a lot of healthy protein and fats and contributes to good health, researchers have recorded an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases ( 2 ).

Gluten Elimination:

Ashley also refrains from consuming gluten. Instead, she eats gluten-free bread, brown rice and quinoa. Research shows that eliminating gluten from the diet can result in significant weight loss for most people. But at the same time, people with celiac disease need to be a tad bit careful as it may end up causing weight gain ( 3 ).

Green Smoothie:

For breakfast, Ashley usually drinks a green smoothie, made out of kale, ginger, lemon, apple, beetroot, and parsley. All of these are great sources of minerals, protein, and antioxidants. Research shows that such smoothies if they are low in calories, can be a great breakfast alternative to lose weight ( 4 ).

Lean Protein:

Ashley focuses on eating lean proteins like grilled salmon, chicken, and tahini. She takes it up another notch by adding arugula leaves, sweet potato, or Brussels sprouts to her meal. According to research, protein contributes to weight loss by increasing the levels of hormones that reduce appetite. It also has high diet-induced thermogenesis, even more than carbohydrates and fats ( 5 ).

Snacks:

She munches on chia crackers, cucumbers, and apples with peanut butter. All of these items are a great source of fiber and according to research can cause weight loss by reducing energy intake ( 6 ).

Ashley Graham’s Workout Regime

Both Ashley and her husband are serious about working out daily under the supervision of trainer Shannon Decker. Shannon’s mantra “For the Sanity, Not the Vanity” has seriously inspired them.

Yoga:

Ashley has incorporated yoga into her workout routine. According to research, yoga does not only treat stress, anxiety, and depression, it also helps with improving self-image and confidence. Additionally, it also helps with improving physique and weight loss ( 7 ).

Weight Lifting:

According to her trainer, Ashley is “fit and athletic”. She lifts weights as part of resistance training. Resistance training showcases numerous health benefits, including an increase in metabolism, reducing body fat, and improving the quantity of good fat in the blood ( 8 ).

Ashley Graham’s Weight Loss Transformation Photos

Before

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Even when Ashley Graham’s weight loss met with public criticism, she stood her ground. She emphasized that she is not obligated to maintain a single size and that any size can be hot and beautiful. Her journey is an inspiration to many full-figured women around the globe who never felt comfortable or pretty in their own bodies.

