Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss: Diet, Workout, Cold Plunges, And More

Country singer Jelly Roll has impressed his fans with his determination to lose weight. The artist had been in an unhealthy relationship with food for the longest time. He finally decided to take control of his life and lead a healthier lifestyle. Which formula has been applied to Jelly Roll’s weight loss? Has he been consistent in his journey? Before we get into all the details, let’s take a look at his career trajectory.

Who Is Jelly Roll?

Jason Bradley DeFord, known popularly by his stage name Jelly Roll, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born December 4, 1984 in Antioch, Tennessee. The artist took an interest in a career in hip-hop after being inspired by rappers like Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and 8Ball & MJG. In the hope of extending his music to the public, he started selling mixtapes out of his car. His popular songs include I Am Not Okay, Liar, Need a Favor, Son of a Sinner, Halfway to Hell, Bottle and Mary Jane, etc. Throughout the span of his career, Jelly Roll has collaborated with iconic artists like Eminem, Lil Wyte, Jessie Murph, Kelly Clarkson, etc.

Even though Jelly Roll debuted in 2003, the 2022 singles Son of a Sinner and Need a Favor, brought him worldwide fame and introduced his music to the mainstream media. He ended up winning three CMT Music Awards and one New Artist award at CMA Awards. He was also nominated under the category of Best New Artist at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll struggled immensely at the beginning of his life as his mother battled with mental health issues and addiction. When he was young, he was arrested a number of times for different felonies and spent time in jail. He married Alyssa DeFord in 2016. The couple renewed their wedding vows in 2023. Jelly Roll has a daughter named Bailee from a previous relationship. He also has a son named Noah.

Jelly Roll’s Profile

Full Name: Jason Bradley DeFord

Age: 40 years

Parents: Donna, Horace “Buddy” DeFord

Wife: Alyssa DeFord (Bunnie XO)

How Did Jelly Roll Lose Weight?

Jelly Roll has been open about his struggle with weight-related issues. Around 2015, he weighed more than 500 pounds. He has confessed to having a food addiction. DeFord struggled with manic depression for the most part of his life. He experienced episodes where he lost productivity. He found solace in food, drugs, and alcohol, which contributed to his weight gain. He was so heavy that apparently the doctor’s scale could not measure his weight properly and the country singer was advised to visit a meat processor or a truck shop to know how much he weighed.

Advertisement

Jelly Roll began his weight loss journey back in 2016 and ended up losing 200 pounds. But due to overeating, he gained back the lost weight, around 60 lbs, in no time. He took some time to reflect on his choice and take control of his life. In 2023, Jelly Roll shared with fans that he has been eating clean and working out to lose weight. He acquainted his fans with his weight loss journey via social media, podcasts, and various interviews.

Other than dietary regulations and rigorous weight loss training, Jelly Roll practices cold plunging. Cold Water Immersion or cold plunging is beneficial for muscle recovery. It treats muscle soreness and also helps cure fatigue ( 1 ). He has stated that he had a hard time controlling his late night food cravings.

Read More: Fat Joe Weight Loss of 200 Pounds with Ozempic And a Low-carb Diet

Jelly Roll’s Weight Loss Diet

Jelly Roll has been following a strict diet under the supervision of celebrity nutritionist Ian Larios. The Grammy-nominated musician has lost over 100 pounds. Let’s take a look at his diet:

Advertisement

Banana Bowl:

Before Jelly Roll is off to the stage, Ian prepares a banana bowl packed with nutrients for him. Bananas, which are already rich in dietary fiber, detox the body and are highly beneficial for weight management. Besides, research also shows that they contain anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial components ( 2 ).

Ian tops the bowl with manuka honey and Stevia-sweetened dark chocolate. Manuka honey is a natural antibiotic as it contains antibacterial properties ( 3 ). Research has found that dark chocolate can help consumers lose weight by making them feel full for a long time and also by improving their lipid profile ( 4 ).

High Protein Meals:

Jelly Roll has revealed that Ian does not restrict him from eating his favorite meals. Instead, he creates a healthier version of them and limits fat consumption. For example, one of Jelly Roll’s favorite dishes is Nashville hot chicken with French fries on the side. Ian air-fries the fries in bone broth, which is high in protein. Ian focuses on high protein intake, which, according to research, leads to weight loss. A high-protein diet improves body composition and prevents gaining back the lost weight ( 5 ).

Jelly Roll’s Workout Routine:

From cardio to yoga, let’s take a look at Jelly Roll’s workout regime:

Advertisement

Yoga

Jelly Roll has incorporated yoga into his daily workout routine. The ancient practice of yoga has many health benefits and promotes weight loss. Not only does it improve mental health by relieving stress, it keeps serious health complications like diabetes and blood pressure under control. Yoga also has therapeutic effects on acute body pain ( 6 ).

Cardio And Full Body Workout:

Jelly Roll includes cardio exercises like running, walking, swimming, and cycling in his workout regime. Cardio exercises are great for reducing inflammation, improving cholesterol levels, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases ( 7 ).

He also boxes and plays basketball which trains his whole body. According to research, full-body workouts promote mass loss ( 8 ).

Read More: Scheana Shay Weight Loss: Reality Star Refutes Ozempic Claim

Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey is an inspiration to those who suffer from obsessive eating disorders. He took a social media hiatus twice after receiving upsetting comments about his weight. But he came back stronger than ever. The musician continues to release banger music and sell out concerts despite his personal struggles. He is determined to get slimmer by next year. “...you won’t recognize me”, the singer declares.

Sources:

1. Post exercise ice water immersion: Is it a form of active recovery? - PubMed Central - NCBI Bookshelf

Advertisement

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2938508/

2. A pharmacological perspective of banana: implications relating to therapeutic benefits and molecular docking - PubMed - NCBI Bookshelf

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33960338/

3. Antibacterial activity of Manuka honey and its components: An overview - PubMed Central - NCBI Bookshelf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6613335/

4. Dark chocolate: An overview of its biological activity, processing, and fortification approaches - PubMed Central - NCBI Bookshelf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9589144/

5. Clinical Evidence and Mechanisms of High-Protein Diet-Induced Weight Loss - PubMed Central - NCBI Bookshelf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7539343/

6. Exploring the therapeutic effects of yoga and its ability to increase quality of life - PubMed Central - NCBI Bookshelf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3193654/

7. Cardiovascular Effects and Benefits of Exercise - PubMed Central - NCBI Bookshelf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6172294/

8. Full-body resistance training promotes greater fat mass loss than a split-body routine in well-trained males: A randomized trial - PubMed - NCBI Bookshelf

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38874955/